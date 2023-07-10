Zeenat Aman feels 'wonderful' as her grey hair unintentionally becomes fashion statement

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is a newbie on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. She joined the platform earlier in January this year. Since then, her every post has been receiving immense love from her fans and followers. From the thought-provoking posts to her notions on fashion, fans absolutely love to interact with Zeenat Aman on Instagram. A while ago, the actress shared a beautiful photo of herself flaunting her signature grey hair and expressed her happiness as her hair unintentionally became a fashion statement.

Zeenat Aman feels wonderful as her grey hair is a fashion statement to many

A few hours ago, the 71-year-old actress shared a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram. For the photoshoot, she opted for a white outfit and a green overcoat. She wore black sunglasses, applied matte lipstick, and flaunted her stylish grey hair.

Speaking about her hair, the actress said that she feels great to know that her grey hair has become a fashion statement. Sharing the photo, the Hare Rama Hare Krishna actess wrote, "Grey weather, grey hair… and a splash of color to offset it all!"

She further added, "I didn’t intend for my grey hair to be a statement, but a statement it has become. In fact, yesterday I read a tweet by someone who said they know at least three people who have been inspired to stop colouring their hair since I made my Instagram debut! I thought this was a wonderful compliment."

With this, The actress expressed her desire to celebrate her 50th Instagram post with everyone who loves to flaunt their silver hair like her. In the end, she added, "After all, life isn’t black and white, it’s grey!"

Fans' priceless reactions to Zeenat Aman's post

As soon as the actress shared the photo of her, her fans started praising her beauty in the comments section. One wrote, "How you hit the right note all the time." Another commented, "Yes absolutely. Grey is beautiful." "The role model we need," commented a third fan.

Agreeing with Zeenat Aman's statement, a fan said, "This is how I want to grow old ! Full of grace , epitome of beauty." Another Instagram user commented, "Glam greys are in, and there's no one better to inspire than all those wearing it with uninhibited joy! Thank you!"

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman has worked in several hit films including Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Laawaris, Don, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Dostana, and others.

