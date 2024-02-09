When Life Gives You Tangerines sneak peek: IU and Park Bo Gum display cute chemistry in behind-the-scenes photo

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a highly anticipated romance drama which will be starring IU and Park Bo Gum. The drama is much-awaited because of the star cast and the crew who have previously created projects like When Camellia Blooms, Fight for My Way, Miseng, My Mister, Signal and more. Here are more details about the drama.

When Life Gives You Tangerines behind-the-scenes still starring IU and Park Bo Gum

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming drama When Life Gives You Tangerines which stars IU and Park Bo Gum. Fans got a sneak peek of the on-screen couple in a behind-the-scenes still which displayed their adorable chemistry. The drama is based in Jeju and title is a play on the Jeju dialect which literally also translates to, 'thank you for your hard work'.

More about When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines has been confirmed to be streaming on Netflix in 2024.

IU and Park Bo Gum starrer When Life Gives You Tangerines is a slice-of-life romance. Ae Soon is an anxious person yet she chooses to rebel. She is a positive person though she comes from a financially poor background. She dreams of becoming a poet one day. Gwan Shik is a quiet person who doesn't know what to do when Ae Soon expresses herself but he has loved her dearly since they were young.

Im Sang Choon who is known for writing When Camellia Blooms, Fight for My Way and more has written the script for this drama. Kim Won Suk is directing the project. He is known for the Arthdal Chronicles series, Signal, Miseng, My Mister, Signal and more.

IU has shown her versatility with her acting chops in My Mister, Hotel Del Luna, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and more. The beloved Park Bo Gum has proved his talent through series like Record of Youth, Reply 1988 and Love in the Moonlight. Moon So Ri and Park Hae Joon will also be taking on important roles in the drama.

