Here's why Queen of Tears' wedding scene with Kim Ji Won-Kim Soo Hyun looked similiar to Hyun Bin-Son Hye Jin's ceremony

Queen of Tears featuring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun kicked off on March 9. As the first episode aired, fans noticed similarities between the Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin wedding and the wedding scene in the drama. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in 2022. Fans' dreams came true as the Crash Landing on You couple became a reality. Here are the points of similarities between the two.

Queen of Tears wedding scene with Kim Ji Won-Kim Soo Hyun and similarities with Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin wedding

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun is a romance comedy and the first episode aired this weekend. Fans noticed parallels between the wedding scene in the drama and the famous Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin wedding. Apart from the backdrop of the wedding looking the same in both the drama and the wedding, here is another reason why fans drew comparisons.

In Queen of Tears, the marriage ceremony of Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun was dubbed as the 'Wedding of the Century', just like Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's wedding was in real life. The plot of the drama revolves around an heiress of a conglomerate and an employee marrying each other. But as days pass by, their everyday life becomes difficult to manage and the love that they once shared disappears. The two try to rekindle the romance and make their marriage work.

More about BinJin couple

The Crash Landing on You couple had welcomed their son in 2022 on November 27. The actors confirmed their relationship in 2021 and in March of 2022, they got married. A few months later, they shared the news that they were expecting a child and shortly after were blessed with their son. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin do their best for their child's privacy and haven't shown his face to the public. But every now and then, Son Ye Jin posts adorable pictures of him on Instagram. Here is a photograph she posted a while ago.

