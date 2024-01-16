Park Min Young makes dazzling appearance at Marry My Husband after party amid ongoing controversy

Actress Park Min Young, on January 15 participated in a wrap event celebrating the conclusion of the final episode of her drama, Marry My Husband. The event took place at a restaurant in Yeouido, Seoul, and included the presence of the drama's stars, Park Min Young, Na In Woo, and Lee Yi Kyung. The cast extended greetings to fans and journalists outside the venue.

Park Min Young attends wrap-up party amidst controversy

Wearing a stylish beanie paired with a cropped top, Park Min Young effortlessly exhibited her trendy fashion sense during the wrap event. The actress, recognized for her radiant smile, joyfully posed for the cameras, capturing the attention of onlookers and fans. Beyond mere posing, she added sweetness to the moment by making heart gestures, establishing a warm connection with her dedicated fan base.

Despite the scandal surrounding Park Min Young's previous relationship, Marry My Husband was a hit on television, especially gaining popularity internationally. People had mixed reactions to Park Min Young's appearance at the wrap event, with some expressing admiration like "Wow, she's incredible," "That coat looks beautiful," and "She's really impressive." These comments reflect a positive sentiment from a portion of internet users.

More about Park Min Young and her ongoing controversy

Park Min Young, a South Korean actress under Hook Entertainment, graduated from Dongguk University with a degree in theatre in February 2013. She made her debut in the entertainment industry through an SK Telecom commercial in 2005.

In September 2022, Korean media outlets reported on the actress's relationship with wealthy businessman Kang, bringing forth various allegations. On February 15, Hook Entertainment released a statement revealing that Park Min Young was summoned as a witness for the ongoing investigation on February 13.

Addressing the allegations of financial transactions, Hook Entertainment clarified, "Actress Park Min Young was investigated in February 2023 because Kang Jong Hyun had used her bank account. The investigation proved that Park Min Young hadn’t done anything illegal and that she had never profited from participating in anything illegal. The 250 million KRW (about 190,000 USD) reported in the article was used through Park Min Young’s bank account by Kang Jong Hyun and wasn’t utilized for Park Min Young’s expenses."

