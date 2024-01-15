Marry My Husband fame Park Min Young responds to allegations of monetary benefits from ex-boyfriend Kang Jong Hyun

Actress Park Min Young firmly denied allegations of receiving illegal benefits in connection to her former boyfriend, businessman Kang Jong Hyun. The controversy erupted following a report by Dispatch on January 15, claiming that Park Min Young had received 250 million won from Kang Jong Hyun, who allegedly withdrew the funds as a loan from a subsidiary company.

Park Min Young denies allegations of receiving illegal benefits from ex-beau Kang Jong Hyun

Park Min Young has strongly refuted recent allegations regarding her involvement in illegal benefits related to her former boyfriend, businessman Kang Jong Hyun. In response to the claims, Park Min Young's agency, Hook Entertainment, issued a statement clarifying the situation.

The agency revealed that Park Min Young had been investigated by the prosecution in February 2023 as a reference person in connection to Kang Jong Hyun's use of her account under a different name. The statement emphasized that Park Min Young was not involved in any illegal activities and did not benefit unlawfully from the mentioned funds. According to the agency, the 250 million won in question was utilized by Kang Jong Hyun's account and was not designated as living expenses for the actress.

Despite facing over a year of misunderstanding and false information, Park Min Young has accepted criticism and expressed regret for any misperceptions. The actress remains focused on her career, believing that delivering exceptional performances in her projects is her primary role and duty.

The controversy surrounding Kang Jong Hyun, previously linked to the cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, unfolded after his romantic involvement with Park Min Young in 2022. The couple acknowledged their relationship but later announced their separation.

Park Min Young’s recent engagements

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim fame Park Min Young returned to the small screen on October 1 in tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama, Marry My Husband. The actress and her agency hope that baseless accusations will cease to damage her reputation.

