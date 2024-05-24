Park Seo Joon's agency responds to dating rumors with American actress Lauren Tsai; say difficult to check private lives

Park Seo Joon and Chinese-American actress Lauren Tsai were speculated to be dating. On May 23, it was reported that the two actors were dating after a photo sparked the rumors. Park Seo Joon's agency responded to these reports and said that private matters are difficult to confirm. The actor was previously linked to YouTuber Xooos but the rumors were never confirmed.

Park Seo Joon's agency responds to dating rumors with Lauren Tsai

On May 24, Park Seo Joon's agency, Awesome Entertainment, commented on the ongoing dating rumors with American actress Lauren Tsai. They stated that Park Seo Joon has been working on an overseas schedule to attend a brand event recently, and artists and officials from various fields were invited for the same. They added that it is difficult to check private lives other than the facts about the official schedule.

