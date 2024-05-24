Jinny's Kitchen 2 with Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi and Go Min Si CONFIRMED to premiere on THIS date

Season 2 of Jinny's Kitchen, one of tvN's most anticipated entertainment shows, is set to premiere on June 28, airing on Friday evenings. The show features returning cast members Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Sik, with the addition of actor Go Min Si, who joined the team to replace BTS’ V, currently serving in the military.

Jinny’s Kitchen to hit the screens from June 28

On May 24, K-media outlet Star News reported that the highly anticipated second season of tvN's entertainment show, Jinny's Kitchen, is set to premiere on June 28. The show, also known as Seojin's in Korean, will air on Friday evenings and promises to bring more delightful moments to its audience.

Season 2 of the show was filmed earlier this year in the picturesque city of Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, in mid-March. The returning cast includes Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Shik. Notably, actor Go Min Si has joined the ensemble, replacing BTS’ V, who is currently fulfilling his military service duties. This addition has sparked considerable interest among fans. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

During filming, a store sign reading “Seojin Ttukbaegi" went viral, attracting a crowd of curious onlookers and eager customers. The cast members were seen selling Korean cuisine, or K-food, to the Icelandic locals, showcasing the global appeal of Korean culture.

Advertisement

The upcoming season of Jinny's Kitchen promises to capture the charm and camaraderie of its star-studded cast while introducing viewers to the unique cultural landscape of Iceland. Fans eagerly await the premiere to see their favorite stars in action and enjoy the show's heartwarming moments.

More details about Jinny’s Kitchen

Jinny's Kitchen, also known as Seojin's, is a reality food show that debuted on tvN on February 24, 2023. Set in the captivating backdrop of Bacalar on the Mexico-Belize border, the first season introduced Lee Seo Jin as the owner of a Korean snack bar.

The show follows the culinary adventures of the cast members, including BTS' V in the previous season. With V’s ongoing military service, actress Go Min Si steps in for season 2. Helmed by director Na Young Seok, known for 2 Days & 1 Night, the show promises captivating moments and the reunion of its beloved cast.