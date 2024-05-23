Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon allegedly dating American actress Lauren Tsai; netizens spot couple in Japan

On May 22, rumors surfaced alleging that Park Seo Joon might be dating American actress Lauren Tsai. The Itaewon Class star was previously involved with YouTuber and singer Xooos. Multiple reports surfaced about sightings of the two together overseas. According to news outlets, the actor had been romantically involved with the YouTuber, whose real name is Kim Soo Yeon, for some time by then but it was never confirmed.

Park Seo Joon reportedly dating Lauren Tsai

Beloved South Korean actor Park Seo Joon was reported to be allegedly dating Lauren Tsai is known for her roles in Netflix's Terrace House and Marvel's Legion. Netizens speculated based on a photo of Park Seo Joon in Japan.

The individual, who shared the photo mentioned that they encountered Park Seo Joon today. They noted that their group was the only one who noticed him, and the staff instructed them to keep it confidential. Additionally, they mentioned that this morning, coincidentally, they were watching Kill Me Heal Me, a drama starring Park Seo Joon, before leaving the house, which felt like fate.

In the photo, Park Seo Joon appeared alongside an unidentified woman. This sparked speculation linking her to Lauren Tsai.

Another netizen claimed to have spotted the alleged couple together in another now deleted tweet. Prior to this, Park Seo Joon was rumored to be involved with singer Xooos. However, the relationship was never confirmed publicly.

More about Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joon, fondly referred to as the rom-com king by many, stands as one of Korea's most coveted stars, boasting an impressive career in both film and television. His rise in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of meteoric. With appearances in numerous movies and TV shows, including some of the most acclaimed K-dramas of all time, he has achieved remarkable success and garnered a multitude of awards along the way.

Park Seo Joon embarked on his acting journey with supporting roles in productions such as Perfect Game, Pots of Gold, and One Warm Word. Transitioning to his first leading role in A Witch's Love, he swiftly ascended to become one of K-drama's prominent leading men. His breakthrough came in 2015 with the dramas Kill Me, Heal Me and She Was Pretty, both co-starring Hwang Jung Eum.

Park Seo Joon's versatility shines through in a range of roles, spanning from romantic comedies to action dramas, solidifying his status as one of the industry's esteemed stars. He even made his Hollywood debut in the MCU film The Marvels, portraying Prince Yan of Aladna.

ALSO READ: 7 years of Fight for My Way: Kim Ji Won’s iconic aegyo, Park Seo Joon’s MMA and more; 5 reasons to binge famed K-drama