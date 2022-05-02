Work Later, Drink Now EXCLUSIVE: Lee Sun Bin & Jung Eun Ji on friendship, what to expect from Season 2 & more

Work Later, Drink Now has been a major hit in South Korea and was recently invited to the Cannes International Series Festival under its Korea Focus category. Moreover, the popular web series has already been renewed for Season 2. This doesn't come as much a surprise as fans loved the hilarious yet heartwarming friendship shared between the three lead protagonists; Ahn So Hee (Lee Sun Bin), Kang Ji Goo (Apink member Jung Eun Ji) and Han Ji Yeon (Han Sun Hwa).

Over many a drinks, we witness the complex personal and professional lives of three completely relatable characters in Work Later, Drink Now. While Lee Sun Bin's Ahn So Hee is a broadcast writer stuck in a complicated relationship with PD Kang Book Goo (Super Junior member Choi Si Won), Jung Eun Ji's Kang Ji Goo is an origami YouTuber, with an anonymous potential love interest in Mr. Nice Paper (Yoon Shin Yoon) and Han Sun Hwa's Han Ji Yeon is a yoga instructor with Ji Yong (Lee Hyun Jin) on her love radar. Back in April, Lee Sun Bin and Jung Eun Ji attended the Cannes International Series Festival in France, representing Work Later, Drink Now.

*SPOILERS ALERT* I had the humble opportunity to interview Lee Sun Bin and Jung Eun Ji during their CANNESERIES appearance and the lovely ladies spoke candidly with me about their excitement surrounding Work Later, Drink Now's entry into the Cannes International Series Festival, promising to reach a more global audience, what they're most excited to explore in Season 2, whether Ahn So Hee actually has feelings for Kang Book Goo, their real-life drunk shenanigans, Kang Ji Goo and Mr. Nice Paper's potential love story, what they have learned from the trio (including Han Sun Hwa) as actors and friends and which was the hardest scene to shoot in the web series.

We were all drunk. *both laugh* In fact, the cast once met during dinner time at 6 pm and continued to drink until 4:30 am even though there was no filming. Jung Eun Ji and Lee Sun Bin

Check out Lee Sun Bin and Jung Eun Ji's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla for Work Later, Drink Now below (Translated from Korean to English by Ayushi Agrawal):

Work Later, Drink Now is very popular in Korea and with its entry into the Cannes International Series Festival, how excited are you for your drama to reach a global audience?

Jung Eun Ji: It's also a happy occasion for us to be here.

Work Later, Drink Now has also been picked up for a Season 2. What aspect of your respective characters are you most excited to explore in the upcoming season?

Lee Sun Bin: We really want to talk about it as well. But we don't know much either. The three main characters' friendship is loved so we think parts displaying new sides of the friendship would definitely be focused on.

Lee Sun Bin, given your character Ahn So Hee and Kang Book Goo's (Choi Siwon) complicated relationship, do you think Ahn So Hee actually has feelings for Kang Book Goo?

Lee Sun Bin: *laughs* It's a secret. To be honest, I'm also very curious about it. After the last season ended in that way with Choi Siwon, I want to know what happens next.

While viewers are aware of your characters' drunk shenanigans in Work Later, Drink Now, have you ever had any real-life hilarious incidents when drunk?

Jung Eun Ji and Lee Sun Bin: We were all drunk. *both laugh* In fact the cast once met during dinner time at 6 pm and continued to drink until 4:30 am even though there was no filming.

Jung Eun Ji, we are finally introduced to Mr. Nice Paper (Yoon Shi Yoon) in Work Later, Drink Now's last episode. How do you think your character Kang Ji Goo and Mr. Nice Paper's story is going to continue in Season 2? What are you most excited about that love story?

Jung Eun Ji: I don't know at the moment but I think they might meet again in Season 2. I'm looking forward to it myself. But since nothing is decided, I wonder if that person would be shocked looking at this interview. *both laugh* Nothing is decided for now.

Given how you've worked so closely on Work Later Drink Now along with your co-star Han Sun Hwa, what have you'll learnt from each other as actors and friends?

Jung Eun Ji: First of all, having the chance to get to know these two actresses was a big learning experience for me. Lee Sun Bin and Han Sun Hwa are very different as actors on the filming site. Their attitude towards acting is very different so that side of them was a learning experience for me. As I have not had a lot of chances to work with these fellow actors, for me it was an occasion to receive inspiration from them. I began respecting them.

Lee Sun Bin: Even though we met as colleagues working on the same project while filming, it was as if Ji Goo and Ji Yeon really became my friends in real life.

Work Later, Drink Now aptly balanced the hilarious scenes with some deeply emotional moments. Which was the hardest scene for you to shoot and why?

Lee Sun Bin: For me, it was the scene at the funeral hall. According to Korean culture, the rituals carry on for three days. In reality, we shot it for three days so the procedure could be well demonstrated correctly. Even after it ended and I came back home, the feelings of the funeral stayed with me and every time I shed tears, I thought it had to appear as different emotions so that was very difficult to shoot. I received a lot of help during filming it, and so, I could finish it off well.

While Lee Sun Bin and Jung Eun Ji were adorably coy about Work Later, Drink Now Season 2, we can't wait to see what's in store for our new favourite K-drama trio in the upcoming season!

Which was your favourite Lee Sun Bin, Jung Eun Ji and Han Sun Hwa's "friendship" moment in Work Later, Drink Now? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jung Eun Ji talks similarities in friendship with Apink members and Work Later, Drink Now castmates