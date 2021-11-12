PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut stuns in a shimmery ensemble at ‘Tejas’ wrap up party

Kangana Ranaut is one of the busiest celebrities. After winning hearts with her stupendous performance in AL Vijay’s directorial Thalaivii, the actress has been making the headlines for her upcoming movie Tejas. And now she recently wrapped her upcoming film’s ‘Tejas’ shoot with a party thrown by producer Ronnie Screwvala. Kangana stunned in a shimmery ensemble at the wrap-up party and left paps amazed. A while ago she also shared several pictures on her Instagram handle in the same beautiful dress with interesting captions. In one of the captions, Kangana wrote, “There is a song ringing in my head Mere mehboob tujhe meri mohabbat ki kasam..”

Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, the movie will story Kangana playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer and the actress can’t stop gushing about it. Kangana had previously shared a post and wrote about how grateful she is to have got the chance to play the role of a war hero in the movie. She wrote, “Another beautiful journey comes to an end… It’s a wrap for Tejas. What a ride. Above all what an opportunity. This will make the entire Nation proud… Thank you @sarveshmewara for choosing me Thank you @rsvpmovies Ronnie sir for believing in me…. Thanks to everyone who worked on this project… eternally grateful for getting to play a soldier a war hero in this lifetime. Jai Hind…. See you in the cinemas in 2022”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Kangana recently released her latest much-awaited venture ‘Thalaivii’ which garnered immense critical acclaim from the audiences and critics alike. Kangana will be playing a fighter pilot in Tejas. Recently, Kangana was conferred Padma Shri Award for her contribution in the cinema.