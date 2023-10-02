Chandramukhi 2 box office collections: Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut film has Decent weekend in Tamil Nadu

Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi 2 had a decent weekend at the Tamil Nadu box office but it failed to create a mark elsewhere. The Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut led film grossed Rs. 29 crore approx in its four-day extended weekend in India, with nearly Rs. 20 crore of that coming from Tamil Nadu. The Telugu dubbed version performed poorly, with a mere Rs. 6 crores coming from Telugu states.

In Tamil Nadu, the weekend trend was fine as well, with Sunday collections reaching the first-day level but outside it simply didn't sustain even after the low start. There is a big holiday today, which should enable a good Monday number, it will depend on how it holds tomorrow on where the final number in Tamil Nadu can reach. If the film can reach Rs. 35 crores final in the state, that will be an acceptable result given the low pre-release expectations.

The box office collections of Chandramukhi 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday: Rs. 9.75 crore

Friday: Rs. 5.25 crore

Saturday: Rs. 6.25 crore

Sunday: Rs. 8 crore

Total: Rs. 29.25 crore

The original Chandramukhi released in 2005 was a huge blockbuster at the time, grossing Rs. 70 crores plus in India with a strong showing outside Tamil Nadu as well. The sequel won’t be able to cross inflation unadjusted All-India gross of the original let alone the inflation-adjusted number which would be probably around Rs. 400 crores today.

The territorial breakdown for Chandramukhi 2 first weekend at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 19.50 crore

Karnataka: Rs. 2 crore

AP/TS: Rs. 6 crore

Rest of India: Rs. 1.75 crore

Total: Rs. 29.25 crore

