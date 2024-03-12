Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande remembers father on her parents' marriage anniversary; 'Don't worry about Maa'

Bigg Boss 17 finalist Ankita Lokhande shared a heart-touching post on social media to commemorate her parents' marriage anniversary. The post was a tribute to her late father, along with an emotional message.

Recently, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram to celebrate her parents' marriage anniversary. She shared a photo of her parents and added her father’s favorite song, ‘Pal bhar ke liye,’ to the background. In a heartfelt note dedicated to her late father, she expressed her longing and admiration with the words, “Papa, your favorite song!! Happy marriage anniversary, maa and paa. I miss you every moment of my life, and I miss the way you used to say, 'I’m proud of you, bacche.' Really, paa… don’t worry about maa or Arpan. I promise I'm there. I love you, maa and paa.” She tagged her mother, brother, and her husband, Vicky Jain, in the post. Through this poignant yet strong message, Ankita shared how she has assumed responsibility for her mother and brother after her father’s passing.

Ankita, with a fifteen-year tenure in the entertainment industry, has earned a reputable standing. She also secured a role in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, directed by Randeep Hooda. Previously, she received acclaim for her role in Manikarnika, in which she starred alongside Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

After facing challenges in their relationship on Bigg Boss, Ankita, and her husband Vicky emerged stronger in real life. Approaching the finale, Lokhande raised questions about Mannara Chopra’s friendship with her husband and strained their relations. However, they were recently seen enjoying themselves together at a party. At the Bigg Boss grand success party, Mannara and Ankita were spotted dancing together, indicating they are now on good terms.

Ankita Lokhande began her acting career with a critically acclaimed performance in Pavitra Rishta, portraying Archana opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her film debut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, alongside Kangana Ranaut, brought her considerable praise. She also appeared in Baaghi 3 and achieved fifth place in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4. In 2023, Lokhande demonstrated her versatility by finishing as the third runner-up in the reality show Bigg Boss 17.

