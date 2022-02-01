EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut to host Ekta Kapoor's new reality show; Contestant details & show format out

Trust Ekta Kapoor to amp up the drama and you will never be disappointed. Hours after ALTBalaji announced that the 'most fearless reality show' will soon be unveiled by Ekta Kapoor, Pinkvilla has now learned that Kangana Ranaut will be coming onboard as the fiery host. A source close to the development revealed that the official announcement of the new reality show with Kangana as host will happen on 2 February, Wednesday.

Earlier, a grand launch was in the pipeline and the show was set to be announced in December 2021. As per sources, the reality show's filming was set to kick off in February and wrap up by April. Currently, however, there is no clarity on when the makers will begin shooting.

As for the details of the reality show, it was going to be a bold format along the lines of the extremely popular American reality dating show Temptation Island. However, the makers have now changed the format slightly to suit the Indian audience. Sources also revealed to Pinkvilla that Kangana is on board and wants to go all out with her first web gig.

The reality show will see as many as 13 to 15 contestants battling it out and Poonam Pandey is also expected to be a part of it.

A source earlier informed that the reality show will feature people locked up inside a particular space for 8 to 10 weeks. The entire space will be bugged with cameras and different tasks and dares will be given to contestants. The 24x7 live show will stream on Alt Balaji & MX Player.

