11 Bollywood travel movies to ignite your wanderlust: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Nothing beats the sheer relief and rejuvenation that a vacation brings. Whenever our daily routines become too burdensome, we yearn for that getaway. Yet, there's something undeniably soothing about watching a film that transports us to a far-off location. Movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani offer ample inspiration to fuel our desire to pack our bags and embark on an adventure, be it with friends or as a solo explorer. Check out our list of the best Bollywood travel films that are sure to ignite fresh wanderlust within you.

Must-watch Bollywood travel movies that will inspire you to take a trip right now

1. Karwaan

Karwaan

IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Stars : Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar, Dulquer Salmaan

: Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar, Dulquer Salmaan Year of release : 2018

: 2018 Director : Akarsh Khurana

: Akarsh Khurana Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Karwaan is a story that unexpectedly takes you on this epic, unexpected journey through South India. It's got super soothing music and some seriously lush, green scenes. You'll get to check out the gorgeousness of Ooty, cruise the scenic coastal roads in Kerala, and chill by the lakes in Thrissur. Overall, it's the perfect flick for all you wanderlust junkies out there.

2. Qarib Qarib Singlle

IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Stars : Irrfan Khan, Irrfan Khan, Parvathy Thiruvothu

: Irrfan Khan, Irrfan Khan, Parvathy Thiruvothu Year of release : 2017

: 2017 Director : Tanuja Chandra

: Tanuja Chandra Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/ Zee5

Qarib Qarib Singlle is basically your go-to cheat sheet for exploring some stunning spots in India. Picture this: you're in the warm embrace of Rajasthan in Bikaner and Alwar, going on wild adventures in Dehradun and Rishikesh, and chilling in the peaceful vibes of Gangtok. Plus, there's a super cute and not-so-cliché love story thrown in for good measure.

3. Piku

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Stars: Irrfan Khan, Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan

Year of release: 2015

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Piku is this heartwarming story of a father-daughter duo, and it's a total breeze. You've got these calm, beautiful moments all along the journey, like a cozy night in Varanasi, a smooth cruise on the Yamuna Expressway, a casual bike ride through the narrow lanes of Kolkata, and a serene stroll along the Hooghly River.

4. Dil Dhadakne Do

IMDb Rating : 7/10

: 7/10 Stars : Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah

: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah Year of release : 2015

: 2015 Director : Zoya Akhtar

: Zoya Akhtar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/ Amazon Prime

Dil Dhadakne Do is like a love letter to cruise vacations. Ayesha's grand plan for a 10-day cruise adventure, hitting up Turkey, Tunisia, Egypt, Spain, Italy, and France to celebrate her parents' anniversary, is what brings this dysfunctional family together in the most unexpected ways.

Imagine this: every day, a new country to explore! Being on a Mediterranean cruise is like stepping into a dream – breathtakingly beautiful and soul-soothing. The movie's visuals really do justice to each country, capturing their unique vibes and cultures in a way that's absolutely inspiring.

5. Queen

IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Stars : Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon

: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon Year of release : 2014

: 2014 Director : Vikas Bahl

: Vikas Bahl Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Ever thought that a honeymoon trip requires a partner? Well, think again! Join a spirited 24-year-old woman as she embarks on a solo adventure to the enchanting city of Paris and the effortlessly cool Amsterdam. Along the way, she forges connections with fellow travelers, embraces the hostel life, and dances through the streets. Even though she's from a small town, she figures out that life's a rollercoaster full of surprises, and sometimes, things work out for the best.

6. Highway

IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Stars : Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda

: Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda Year of release : 2014

: 2014 Director : Imtiaz Ali

: Imtiaz Ali Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Highway is an incredible journey across India, seen through the eyes of a girl who's been through a harrowing experience. Just like her, you rediscover the dream of a life in the mountains with fresh, clean air. And guess what? She actually makes it happen by the end of the movie. This film will make you feel liberated, rekindle your hopes and aspirations, and empower you to explore the world and follow your heart.

7. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Stars : Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin

: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin Year of release : 2013

: 2013 Director : Ayan Mukerji

: Ayan Mukerji Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/ Amazon Prime

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has redefined the way people approach travel in India. It's a high-energy journey through Manali, Paris, and Udaipur that's led by Kabir (Bunny), who inspires us with his unique take on life, the world, and friendships. The movie ignites the desire to explore uncharted territories and live life to the max. A must-see for all travel enthusiasts.

8. London Paris New York

IMDb Rating : 5.6/10

: 5.6/10 Stars : Aditi Rao Hydari, Ali Zafar

: Aditi Rao Hydari, Ali Zafar Year of release : 2012

: 2012 Director : Anu Menon

: Anu Menon Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

London Paris New York whisks us away on a journey alongside two characters as they explore the iconic trio of London, Paris, and New York. Their love story evolves as they cross paths, diverge on separate paths, and eventually reunite amidst the vibrant cityscapes. The film adeptly encapsulates the enduring allure of these cities, which consistently rank high on every traveler's must-visit list.

9. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Stars : Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin, Katrina Kaif, Naseeruddin Shah

: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin, Katrina Kaif, Naseeruddin Shah Year of release : 2011

: 2011 Director : Zoya Akhtar

: Zoya Akhtar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/ Amazon Prime

Zindagi Na Milega Dobara is a film that awakened the wanderlust spirit in many Indians, inspiring them to explore Spain. The movie revolves around three friends who embark on an adventure to fulfill a long-standing pact, immersing themselves in thrilling activities like Bull run, skydiving, and underwater diving. Their journey, packed with road trips and the electrifying La Tomatina Festival, brings about personal growth and transformation. Perfect for a laid-back weekend movie night with friends, it might just plant the seed for your next spontaneous trip.