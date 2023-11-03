11 Bollywood travel movies to ignite your wanderlust: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
If you're searching for the best Bollywood travel movies, our list includes great recommendations, from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Piku. Be sure to check it out!
Nothing beats the sheer relief and rejuvenation that a vacation brings. Whenever our daily routines become too burdensome, we yearn for that getaway. Yet, there's something undeniably soothing about watching a film that transports us to a far-off location. Movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani offer ample inspiration to fuel our desire to pack our bags and embark on an adventure, be it with friends or as a solo explorer. Check out our list of the best Bollywood travel films that are sure to ignite fresh wanderlust within you.
Must-watch Bollywood travel movies that will inspire you to take a trip right now
1. Karwaan
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Stars: Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar, Dulquer Salmaan
- Year of release: 2018
- Director: Akarsh Khurana
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Karwaan is a story that unexpectedly takes you on this epic, unexpected journey through South India. It's got super soothing music and some seriously lush, green scenes. You'll get to check out the gorgeousness of Ooty, cruise the scenic coastal roads in Kerala, and chill by the lakes in Thrissur. Overall, it's the perfect flick for all you wanderlust junkies out there.
2. Qarib Qarib Singlle
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Stars: Irrfan Khan, Irrfan Khan, Parvathy Thiruvothu
- Year of release: 2017
- Director: Tanuja Chandra
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/ Zee5
Qarib Qarib Singlle is basically your go-to cheat sheet for exploring some stunning spots in India. Picture this: you're in the warm embrace of Rajasthan in Bikaner and Alwar, going on wild adventures in Dehradun and Rishikesh, and chilling in the peaceful vibes of Gangtok. Plus, there's a super cute and not-so-cliché love story thrown in for good measure.
3. Piku
IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
Stars: Irrfan Khan, Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan
Year of release: 2015
Director: Shoojit Sircar
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Sony LIV
Piku is this heartwarming story of a father-daughter duo, and it's a total breeze. You've got these calm, beautiful moments all along the journey, like a cozy night in Varanasi, a smooth cruise on the Yamuna Expressway, a casual bike ride through the narrow lanes of Kolkata, and a serene stroll along the Hooghly River.
4. Dil Dhadakne Do
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Stars: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah
- Year of release: 2015
- Director: Zoya Akhtar
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/ Amazon Prime
Dil Dhadakne Do is like a love letter to cruise vacations. Ayesha's grand plan for a 10-day cruise adventure, hitting up Turkey, Tunisia, Egypt, Spain, Italy, and France to celebrate her parents' anniversary, is what brings this dysfunctional family together in the most unexpected ways.
Imagine this: every day, a new country to explore! Being on a Mediterranean cruise is like stepping into a dream – breathtakingly beautiful and soul-soothing. The movie's visuals really do justice to each country, capturing their unique vibes and cultures in a way that's absolutely inspiring.
5. Queen
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon
- Year of release: 2014
- Director: Vikas Bahl
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Ever thought that a honeymoon trip requires a partner? Well, think again! Join a spirited 24-year-old woman as she embarks on a solo adventure to the enchanting city of Paris and the effortlessly cool Amsterdam. Along the way, she forges connections with fellow travelers, embraces the hostel life, and dances through the streets. Even though she's from a small town, she figures out that life's a rollercoaster full of surprises, and sometimes, things work out for the best.
6. Highway
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Stars: Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda
- Year of release: 2014
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Highway is an incredible journey across India, seen through the eyes of a girl who's been through a harrowing experience. Just like her, you rediscover the dream of a life in the mountains with fresh, clean air. And guess what? She actually makes it happen by the end of the movie. This film will make you feel liberated, rekindle your hopes and aspirations, and empower you to explore the world and follow your heart.
7. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Stars: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin
- Year of release: 2013
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/ Amazon Prime
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has redefined the way people approach travel in India. It's a high-energy journey through Manali, Paris, and Udaipur that's led by Kabir (Bunny), who inspires us with his unique take on life, the world, and friendships. The movie ignites the desire to explore uncharted territories and live life to the max. A must-see for all travel enthusiasts.
8. London Paris New York
- IMDb Rating: 5.6/10
- Stars: Aditi Rao Hydari, Ali Zafar
- Year of release: 2012
- Director: Anu Menon
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar
London Paris New York whisks us away on a journey alongside two characters as they explore the iconic trio of London, Paris, and New York. Their love story evolves as they cross paths, diverge on separate paths, and eventually reunite amidst the vibrant cityscapes. The film adeptly encapsulates the enduring allure of these cities, which consistently rank high on every traveler's must-visit list.
9. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Stars: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin, Katrina Kaif, Naseeruddin Shah
- Year of release: 2011
- Director: Zoya Akhtar
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/ Amazon Prime
Zindagi Na Milega Dobara is a film that awakened the wanderlust spirit in many Indians, inspiring them to explore Spain. The movie revolves around three friends who embark on an adventure to fulfill a long-standing pact, immersing themselves in thrilling activities like Bull run, skydiving, and underwater diving. Their journey, packed with road trips and the electrifying La Tomatina Festival, brings about personal growth and transformation. Perfect for a laid-back weekend movie night with friends, it might just plant the seed for your next spontaneous trip.
