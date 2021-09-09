EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii sequel on cards? Find out

The much-awaited starrer Thalaivii is all set to release on September 10. Ahead of its release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that its sequel is also on the cards. A source close to us revealed that there is so much to learn about J Jayalalithaa life that it gives the filmmakers a good reason to make a sequence.

Our source revealed, "Thalaivii sequel is definitely on cards. There is so much more to reveal about Jayalalithaa's life. People are excited about the film and definitely, it will give the makers a reason to make a sequel." Talking about Thalaivii, the film revolves around the life of the late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. The movie traces the journey of the woman leader from being a superstar actress to a politician. It stars Arvind Swami as MGR apart from Kangana in the lead. The film is directed by AL Vijay and produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. It is all set to release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on September 10, 2021.

Ahead of the film's release, the actress and her team have arranged the film's screenings. On Thursday, they hosted Delhi's politicians and one of them was Union Minister Smriti Irani. Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared a photo with Smriti Irani and had an endearing remark for her. The woman smiled at the photo as Kangana called her, "Real life Thalaivii." Another photo showed Kangana posing for a group photo with a couple of other politicians. Kangana’s Thalaivii was also praised by the Bollywood star Arjun Rampal.

Also Read:'Congratulations for 5th National Award': Kangana Ranaut reveals her mum & dad's reaction to Thalaivii