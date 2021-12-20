EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad pushed to May 2022 amid KGF 2, Laal Singh Chaddha April releases  

Kangana Ranaut has a slate of films lined up. From Tejas to Dhaakad, the actress has been on a roll since the success of Thalaivi. Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned that Dhaakad, which was slated for an 8 April 2022 release, has now been pushed by a month to May 2022.

A source close to the development revealed that the makers of Dhaakad are steering away from box office competition as big projects are lined up for release that month. While Dhaakad was not clashing with any major film, the following week Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha have been lined up for releases.

Sensing major competition from both these films, the makers have decided to push Dhaakad for a longer box office run. Pinkvilla has learned that the film will now release on 20 May, 2022.

For the unversed, Kangana on several occasions has shared glimpses from Dhaakad shoot. The actress will be playing a fierce fighter and had initially announced it as India's fist female-led action thriller. As agent Agni, Kangana has undergone intense training for her role. The film also includes Arjun Rampal in a pivotal role.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film was earlier set to hit theatres in October 2021. However, the pandemic-induced delay and closure of theatres led to the makers slating it for a 2022 release.

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 and Laal Singh Chaddha are set to clash at the box office. The big budget films are most likely to take the box office by storm. While Yash's film is an action thriller and a sequel to the hugely popular KGF, Aamir's film is the official Hindi adaptation of the award-winning film Forrest Gump.

It is going to be a wait and watch game to see who triumphs on the top!