EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Akkineni to unveil Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi song Chali Chali in all languages

After showering with praises for her powerful act in the Thalaivi trailer, Samantha Akkineni is all set to release the film's new song Chali Chali today. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Samantha will be releasing Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi song Chali Chali in all three languages at 1 PM today. The teaser of the song was released yesterday and it has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. Also, South beauty Samantha Akkineni being a part of Thalaivi's promotions shows that industry is only divided by language but united with one thing and that is 'cinema'.

Meanwhile, after the trailer release, Samantha Akkineni was full of praise for Kangana Ranaut and called her bravest. Taking to Twitter, Sam wrote: "#ThalaiviTrailer is outstanding @KanganaTeam You are the bravest, most daring and indisputably the most talented actress of our generation #Vijay sir goosebumps stuff just goosebumps stuff. Can’t wait to witness this magic in the theatre." Talking about the film, Thalaivi traces the journey of late actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa, from being the queen of romance to the one who rose to power despite a patriarchal political system.

Meanwhile, take a look at Chali Chali song teaser, which is a romantic number:

The time capsule to #Thalaivi’s superstar era has arrived. Get ready to be mesmerized by her aura! #ChaliChali #Mazhai Mazhai #Ilaa Ilaa song out tomorrow! Hindi : https://t.co/R3GhwAKZXz

Tamil : https://t.co/WGYcNOdeR1

Telugu : https://t.co/Se4TTmPtJP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 1, 2021

Thalaivi has music is by GV Prakash, DOP is Vishal Vittal and is all set to hit big screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 23rd April! The much-anticipated film also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree in key roles.

The upcoming Kangana Ranaut starrer is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

