EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut's show 'LOCK UPP' to be as open as it can be, here's how

Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who has been very vocal about everything and tried to keep her thoughts and point of view in the open. A little birdy told us exclusively that the OTT show she will debut with ‘LOCK UPP’ will be as open as it can. The concept of the show is 16 celebrities stuck in jail and how they will have to earn every basic necessity. While the winner of the particular task will get the decided prize, the rest of the members will go through some cruel and harsh treatment just like in a normal jail.

Pinkvilla has recently learnt that the contestants won’t even have shower curtains and that is some they will have to win via different tasks. Ekta Kapoor announced on Thursday that Kangana Ranaut will host her new reality show Lock Upp, which will stream on both Alt Balaji and MX Player. Post the announcement, Kangana's fans also started congratulating her in excitement and the actor was trending on Twitter under the hashtag Kangana Ka Lock Upp.

Kangana is all set to host her own version of 'Bigg Boss' with 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel', bankrolled by content czarina Ekta Kapoor. The captive reality show will live stream 24x7 and see celebrity participants locked up behind bars with host Kangana Ranaut cracking the baton. Kangana will be donning upon the jailer hat, every week now for the show.

It will have the audience interact directly with the contestants. The audiences will be empowered to punish or award their chosen contestants and even play ‘Khabri’ to some of them. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on February 27, 2022.

