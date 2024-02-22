WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh makes for prettiest bride as she walks down the aisle to marry Jackky Bhagnani

In the breathtaking backdrop of Goa's picturesque vistas, Bollywood's beloved duo, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, began their journey of love with a grand wedding ceremony. Attended by the who's who of Bollywood, their union elevated the celebration to unparalleled levels of glamor and opulence. As the couple made their first public appearance, their radiant joy and love were palpable, leaving fans eagerly anticipating glimpses of the festivities.

Now, as glimpses of the bride gracefully walking down the aisle and the couple partaking in sacred rituals surface on the internet, the magic of their union is truly undeniable.

Rakul Preet Singh takes her graceful steps down the aisle to wed Jackky Bhagnani

A viral video circulating on social media captures the stunning moment of Rakul Preet Singh gracefully walking down the aisle to marry Jackky Bhagnani. With a radiant smile illuminating her face, she is a sight to behold, capturing the attention of all the guests. The venue's decor is equally mesmerizing, adorned with gorgeous floral arrangements, enchanting lighting, and melodious music, creating an atmosphere of pure elegance and romance.

In another clip, the couple is captured performing the sacred wedding rituals on the mandap. Jackky is seen tenderly placing a teeka on his bride's forehead, symbolizing their union. The atmosphere is infused with palpable love and warmth, evident in every moment shared between them.

Take a look and be swept away by the magic of their special day:

Bride Rakul Preet Singh's Vidaai moment

The Doctor G actress shared a touching moment on her Instagram stories, resharing a video captured by a close friend. The clip captures the emotional Vidaai ceremony from her wedding, with Rakul joyfully participating in the ritual. With a heart full of happiness, she is seen tossing rice as a heartfelt gesture, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new journey.

Rakul and Jackky commenced their pre-wedding celebrations in Mumbai with a vibrant dhol night, setting the tone for their joyful festivities. Seeking divine blessings for their forthcoming union, the couple visited the Siddhivinayak Temple, presenting their wedding card and fervently praying for a lifetime of happiness together.

Upon their arrival in Goa, accompanied by their families, the celebrations continued with lively haldi and mehendi ceremonies, enhancing the festive atmosphere. The culmination of the festivities was marked by a spirited sangeet function, where energetic dance performances ignited the stage.

Finally, the following day witnessed the couple exchanging vows in a picturesque beachside wedding ceremony, sealing their love in an unforgettable celebration of unity and joy.

