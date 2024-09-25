'Proud young men': BTS’ V and Kim Min Jae are BUFF BESTIES on military vacation, earning praise from Physical: 100's Ma Sunho

BTS member V is making the most of his military leave by staying active and spending time with his friend, actor Kim Min Jae. On September 25th KST, bodybuilder and former Physical: 100 contestant Ma Seon Ho shared a photo on social media, saying, “Proud young men working out even during their military leave, Taehyung & Min Jae.”

It's safe to say that the element of awe has been consistent among ARMY members worldwide. New photos of BTS member V showcase the K-pop star looking incredibly ripped and buff as he poses in front of a mirror with his longtime friend, actor Kim Min Jae.

The images are making waves within the fanbase for all the right reasons, as fans have never seen V look this ripped! Dressed in a black tank top and grey shorts, he posed in front of a mirror. Both Kim Min Jae and V's toned muscles captured attention, showcasing their dedication to fitness even during their well-deserved military break. Their commitment to staying in shape has left fans thoroughly impressed.

Ma Seon Ho added, “We hit full-body weights for two days, feeling proud. I envy their youth... and their faces... Let’s meet again during your next break and enjoy ganjang gejang (soy-marinated crab) together.”

Meanwhile, the Love Me Again singer enlisted as an active-duty soldier in December last year and is currently serving in the special task force of the Military Police at the 2nd Corps Command in Chuncheon. He continues to turn heads with his tanned skin and impressively muscular physique.

BTS' V recently attended IU's HEREH World Tour 2024. The K-pop idol also starred in the music video for Love Wins All, which has gained immense popularity among fans. On September 12, 2024, V reached another milestone in his career.

His B-side track Love Me Again from his first solo album, Layover, has achieved an impressive 800 million streams on Spotify, marking a significant accomplishment for his solo music. Additionally, the song's music video has surpassed 102 million views on YouTube.

Although the artist is currently inactive, he has released a variety of content for fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he kept several projects under wraps. V also made a cameo appearance on Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show, Are You Sure?!

Additionally, he released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S, accompanied by a music video. The song quickly captured fans' attention and has now surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify.

