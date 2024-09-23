BTS’ Jin, Song Hye Kyo, TWICE’s Momo and more: 17 Korean artists who attended Milan Fashion Week's Spring Summer shows

It’s been a monumental year for the intersection of Korean celebrities and fashion, with idols becoming a staple at nearly all major fashion weeks worldwide. Jisoo, Stray Kids’ Felix and Lee Know made waves at Tommy Hilfiger’s show, while Twice’s Dahyun made her runway debut at Michael Kors during New York Fashion Week. K-pop stars have already made a significant impact on the fashion scene this month, even before Milan Fashion Week kicks off.

On September 18, Milan reestablished itself as the world’s fashion capital, kicking off the Spring-Summer 2025 women’s shows with Fendi. This season unfolds against the backdrop of a global slowdown in luxury apparel, making the event even more noteworthy. Much like the previous Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, a host of K-pop idols and K-drama actors shined at their respective events. Let’s take a look at some of them.

1. BTS’ Jin

On September 20, 2024, BTS' Jin attended Gucci’s Spring/Summer Women’s Fashion Show 2025 in Milan. Recently named the global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house in August 2024, Jin turned heads with his ethereal looks in brown slacks and a striking statement shirt.

Fans gathered around the red carpet, cheering his name as they tried to catch a glimpse of him. Jin was seated in the front row alongside Dakota Johnson, the Hollywood actress renowned for her role in the Fifty Shades franchise. Nicola Coughlan, known for her standout performance in Bridgerton Season 3, was also spotted sitting next to the K-pop idol.

2. aespa’s Karina

aespa’s leader Karina looked effortlessly chic in a black dress at Prada’s Spring/Summer 2025 womenswear show. The 24-year-old was appointed as a brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house just last month and had previously attended the Prada Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 show. Her arrival was greeted with enthusiastic cheers, as fans and reporters eagerly snapped photos, capturing her top-model visuals and undeniable elegance.

3. Song Hye Kyo

The Glory star Song Hye Kyo attended the Fendi Spring/Summer 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week. She showcased a chic, cozy aesthetic in a black long sweater and fuzzy black pants, complemented by a stylish black bag, achieving the perfect effortlessly clean look.

4. Stray Kids’ Hyunjin

Versace ambassador Hyunjin of Stray Kids attended the fashion house’s Milan show, where designer Donatella Versace expressed her admiration for the singer. She even posed with a small plushie of Hyunjin’s representative character alongside the group’s latest album. Last month, Donatella shared a video of Hyunjin visiting her home for a special fitting ahead of Stray Kids’ upcoming world tour, showcasing the close bond between them.

The 24-year-old rocked a patterned top and a black necklace at the show, channeling his inner rockstar. In an adorable photo, he was seen holding hands with Donatella, later opting for a long red jacket over a black turtleneck at the designer’s afterparty.

5. ATEEZ’s San

Ateez member San was also present at Milan Fashion Week, attending Dolce & Gabbana’s Saturday show. Despite it being his first time at MFW, he looked right at home in photos from both the show and the afterparty, even posing with music icon Madonna.

San made his Milan Fashion Week debut at Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2025 show, where the 25-year-old singer made waves with his daring, structured look at the luxury fashion house’s Alta Moda show earlier this year. For the event, he chose a chic all-white ensemble, perfectly contrasting with his all-black outfit for the brand’s afterparty.

6. TWICE’s Momo

TWICE’s Momo debuted a stunning new blonde bob at Onitsuka Tiger’s Milan show. The 27-year-old opted for an all-black outfit, aligning with the trend among idols during MFW. She is currently preparing for a new album aptly titled Haute Couture with MISAMO, the TWICE subunit featuring Momo and the group’s other Japanese members, Sana and Mina.

7. ENHYPEN

After officially becoming brand ambassadors in June 2023, the members of ENHYPEN have consistently showcased full Prada ensembles, and this Milan Fashion Week season was no exception. Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki traveled to the Italian fashion capital to attend the brand's latest show. The seven members looked chic and classy at Prada’s Spring/Summer 2025 womenswear show, highlighting their connection to the luxury fashion house.

8. NCT’s Jaehyun

Jaehyun, a member of NCT and its subgroups NCT 127 and DoJaeJung, opted for a sleek all-black ensemble at Prada’s Spring/Summer 2025 womenswear show in Milan. His effortlessly cool look was accentuated by his newly debuted platinum hair. The singer wore a black waistcoat paired with baggy formal pants and a long black leather coat, showcasing a striking aesthetic. Fans couldn't help but fall in love with his look. The idol had also attended the luxury fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2025 menswear show back in June, where he sported a stylish denim-on-denim outfit.

9. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi

SEVENTEEN member Hoshi showcased an edgy and stylish ensemble at Diesel’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway show in Milan, perfectly complementing the elaborate backdrop made of denim scraps, which highlighted the brand's commitment to circularity in production. The singer became a Diesel brand ambassador earlier this year. Fresh off a headlining performance at Lollapalooza Berlin, Hoshi and the rest of SEVENTEEN are gearing up for their upcoming world tour.

10. Woo Do Hwan

On September 19, Woo Do Hwan attended Milan Fashion Week, representing Onitsuka Tiger, the Japanese sportswear brand. He was seated beside Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, who also sported an outfit from the same brand. For the occasion, Woo Do Hwan opted for a stylish fusion athleisure look, featuring a gray hoodie over a white collared shirt, dark gray trousers, and a pair of vibrant yellow sneakers. With a sleek wet hair look, the Tempted actor looked stunningly gorgeous.

11. NewJeans’ Hanni

NewJeans member Hanni made a striking appearance at Gucci’s show, wearing the ultimate cool-girl outfit. The 19-year-old paired trendy loose jeans with a crop top, scarf, and black bag. As an ambassador for the luxury fashion house since 2022, she showcased her style with a thin belt cinching her baggy, light-wash jeans that sat low on her waist, exposing her midriff with a Y2K flair. To add some height, she wore Sabato De Sarno's platform version of the classic Gucci Horsebit loafer in black, complemented by a matching bag.

The standout piece, however, was Hanni's backless crop top adorned with solid frills. For her beauty look, she opted for minimal, glowy makeup, leaving her brows natural and enhancing her features with soft pink blush, blue iridescent eyeshadow, and glossy peachy lips. Her hair was styled long and straight for a sleek finish. While she previously debuted a dramatic blonde look for a Gucci show, she embraced her natural black color this time around.

12. NCT’s Jungwoo

NCT’s Jungwoo, a member of NCT 127 and DoJaeJung, showcased the ultimate fall outfit at Tod’s Milan show. The 26-year-old donned a stylish trench coat paired with slouchy jeans, perfectly embodying the season's aesthetic. As an ambassador for the brand, he had also attended their previous Milan show earlier this year.

13. ITZY’s Yeji

Itzy's leader, Yeji, made a striking impression at Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring Summer 2025 show with her dramatic outfit. At just 24, she channeled old Hollywood glam with a veil over her face and bold red lips, all complemented by her chic all-black look. Meanwhile, Yeji and the rest of Itzy are gearing up for the release of their upcoming album, Gold, which will include fresh versions of songs from their last album.

14. Stray Kids’ I.N

I.N, the youngest member of Stray Kids, attended the Bottega Veneta Spring 2025 show, sitting front row alongside stars like A$AP Rocky, a blonde Kendall Jenner, Julianne Moore, Rowoon, and Kim Da Mi.

For the occasion, I.N wore a stylish ensemble from Matthieu Blazy’s Bottega Veneta collection, featuring a matching shirt-jacket and trousers. Blazy is known for incorporating woven leather into his designs, paying homage to the brand’s iconic Intrecciato weave.

15. Moon Ga Young

Moo Ga Young also made an impression at Dolce&Gabbana, dazzling in a shimmery gold and silver dress layered over a black bra-style top. She looked absolutely stunning. On November 28, 2023, her agency, KeyEast, announced that Moon Ga Young was chosen as a global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house. She has since then participated in the brand’s global campaigns and events, showcasing the essence of Dolce&Gabbana.

16. Rowoon

Rowoon made a striking appearance at the Bottega Veneta Spring 2025 show. The gorgeous star sported a stunning outfit, complete with black shoes and a perfectly styled hairstyle that gave off major boy crush vibes. His lighter-colored pants paired beautifully with a darker collared top, creating a well-balanced look. He looked absolutely captivating.

17. Kim Dami

Itaewon Class star Kim Da Mi also attended the Bottega Veneta Spring 2025 show, looking chic in a sleek black top layered over a colorful ensemble featuring vibrant splashes of yellow and green. Her beautifully styled curls added a dazzling touch to her sophisticated look.

These stars dazzled at Milan Fashion Week, a prestigious semi-annual clothing trade show taking place from September 17 to September 23 in Milan, Italy.

