BTS’ V’s track Love Me Again from solo album Layover surpasses 800 million streams on Spotify

Love Me Again by BTS’ V has managed to garner over a total of 800 million streams on the streaming platform Spotify. The song is the B-side track from his debut solo album, Layover, which was released in 2023. The singer has achieved this milestone for the first time in his solo career with this song.

On September 12, 2024, V or Kim Taehyung from BTS, achieved yet another milestone in his career. Love Me Again, the B-side track from his first solo album, Layover, has amassed a total of 800 million streams on the music streaming platform, Spotify. The amazing feat was attained by the artist for the first time with his solo music. Moreover, the song’s music video has surpassed 102 million views on YouTube.

Apart from Love Me Again, the B-side tracks of the album include Rainy Days, Blue, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing Paino version. Recently, the artist also celebrated Layover’s one-year anniversary and also his solo debut.

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover alongside the music video of the title track Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Day.

Advertisement

However, the artist is not active at the moment but he released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he kept various projects under wraps. He also made a cameo appearance on Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show, Are You Sure?!

The artist was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, where he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he also released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S along with the music video. The song quickly garnered much attention from fans and currently garnered over 300 million streams on Spotify.