THROWBACK: When BTS' V pranked Kim Min Jae by bragging about his 'new car' after his birthday surprise on Celebrity Bromance

BTS’ V, known for his playful antics and endearing personality, once pulled off an unforgettable prank on his close friend, actor Kim Min Jae, during their appearance on the show Celebrity Bromance. The two stars, who have been friends for years, shared a heartwarming and hilarious moment that left both Kim Min Jae and ARMYs in stitches.

The episode, which aired in February 2016, showed the close bond between V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, and Kim Min Jae as they spent the day together. The two wrapped up their bro-date by sharing a bowl of ramyeon noodles in a park, where Kim Min Jae surprised V with a thoughtful birthday cake. V was visibly touched by the gesture, and the two friends shared a lighthearted moment as they devoured the cake, quite literally; stuffing whole pieces into their mouths in true bromance fashion.

However, it was later in their hangout that V executed one of his signature pranks. Known for his straight-faced humor and playful nature, V had been teasing both ARMYs and his friends by boasting about his new car. Whether it was a Lamborghini, a Mustang, or some other luxury vehicle, V's nonchalant mentions had fans and even Kim Min Jae believing that he had splurged on a new ride.

During their time on Celebrity Bromance, as Kim Min Jae drove them around, V casually mentioned that he too had just bought a car and needed to start driving. Min Jae, initially surprised, asked if V was serious, to which V, maintaining his calm demeanor, confirmed the purchase. But the punchline came shortly after when V revealed that his “new car” was, in fact, a toy car.

Taehyung’s ability to keep a straight face during these playful moments is one of the many reasons why fans find him amusing. His humor is subtle yet effective, often catching people off guard and leaving them in fits of laughter. The prank perfectly exemplified V’s mischievous charm, showing the playful dynamics between him and Kim Min Jae.

V’s frustration at not having his driver’s license yet was another running joke during the episode. As the younger Kim Min Jae confidently navigated the roads, V humorously complained about being stuck in the passenger seat, despite having toy cars in his “garage.” It was a light-hearted moment that highlighted the BTS member's busy life as a global superstar, leaving little time for mundane tasks like getting a driver’s license.

