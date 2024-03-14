Queen of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won share heart-fluttering photobooth chemistry; WATCH

Queen of Tears’ starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won is already winning viewers with its compelling narrative and star-studded cast, who are delivering the best performances in their respective roles. As the fans anticipate the future of the on-screen leading couple, they are often gifted surprising sneak previews from the drama, that is bound to captivate anyone. On this day, a heart-fluttering clip was shared featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s playful photobooth moment has internet blushing

On March 14, the drama’s official network tvN took to their official social media handles and shared a short clip of the on-screen pair, that screams ultimate chemistry.

In the clip, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won are seen to be sharing playful energy, while having their photos taken in an automatic photobooth. Fans seemed to be excited to witness their on-screen synergy once again.

Now, excitement burgeons more than ever for the release of the instant-hit drama’s upcoming episodes.

Watch below Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s adorable photobooth moment in Queen of Tears:

More about Queen of Tears - Plot, cast, next episode, and more

Queen of Tears narrates a turbulent love story of a married couple, who wed against all the odds. Hong Hae In is a third-generation chaebol of Queens Group, one of the largest conglomerates in South Korea. She is known for her dominance as a savvy businesswoman, who is often called the Queen of department stores.

On the other hand, Baek Hyun Woo comes from a comparatively unprivileged family and works as the legal director of the department store under the conglomerate.

As they tied the knot most exquisitely, the ceremony was called the wedding of the century. However, shortly after the marriage, their relationship derails unlike before. As the two live a detached married life, both try to fight for their individual happiness.

Kim Soo Hyun, known for dramas like My Love from The Star, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay stars as Baek Hyun Woo, while Kim Ji Won of My Liberation Notes transforms into the elegant Hong Hae In.

Amongst the additional main cast, The Glory fame Park Sung Hoon takes on the role of a talented and mysterious investor, who has a special relationship with the Queens Group.

Moreover, Kwak Dong Yeon portrays Hong Soo Cheol, Hong Hae In’s younger brother, and Lee Joo Bin transforms into her nonchalant wife Cheon Da Hye.

Since its premiere on March 9, the drama has been making headlines both in South Korea and globally, topping many charts catered to TV shows.

The much-awaited next episode of Queen of Tears is slated to air on March 16 through its original network tvN. It will be available shortly on Netflix for the international audience.

