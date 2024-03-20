Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun grabs 3rd spot on Top 10 non-English TV series list

Queen of Tears was released on March 9 and since its release, it has kept up with the expectations and hype of the audience. The drama was much-awaited because of the star cast which includes Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun. Kim Ji Won is known for dramas like My Liberation Notes, Fight for My Way, and more. Kim Soo Hyun is popular because of his roles in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Love From The Star, and more. The drama took the 3rd spot on the list of Top 10 non-English TV series list for this week.

Queen of Tears ranks 3rd on Top 10 non-English TV series list

For the week from March 11 to March 17, Queen of Tears grabbed the 3rd position on the list of Netflix's Top 10 non-English TV series list. It debuted on the list at the 8th place and quickly rose up. The drama has garnered 3.4 million views with just 4 episodes of 16 released. It reigned the charts in nine countries and was also included in the Top 10 in 28 countries.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears premiered on March 9 and is streaming on Netflix. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon take on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. They were once in love but over time, things change and they grow distant. Due to an incident, they try to rekindle the love that they once had.

The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more have directed the series.

