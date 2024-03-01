Queen of Tears poster: Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun try to fix their marriage crisis in upcoming rom-com

Queen of Tears is an upcoming K-drama which will be featuring the popular stars Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun. Kim Ji Won is known for her roles in My Liberation Notes, Fight For My Way, Descendants of the Sun and more. Kim Soo Hyun has appeared in hits like My Love from the Star, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, The Producers and more. The romance drama is scheduled to release this March.

Queen of Tears poster with Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun

On March 1, tvN released the Crisis poster for their upcoming romance comedy Queen of Tears which features Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun. In the poster, there seems to be a distance between the two characters who have been married for three years. They were considered to be an iconic match when they tied the knot but as married life started, the rift between them enlarged. The two try to maintain their marriage and try to mend the broken ties in the drama.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is scheduled to premiere on March 9 and will be streaming on Netflix for a global audience.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be taking on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon will also be taking on important roles in this romantic comedy.

The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more have directed the series.

