Quiz: Will BTS party with you? Plan a fun gathering and we’ll let you know
BTS members are known to be great to party with so take the quiz. Plan the party and we’ll reveal if you will be partying with them. Read ahead to know more.
BTS members are fun to party with, so lets plan a party!
Take the quiz to see if BTS will be your party partners!
BTS is a boy band from South Korea that debuted in 2010. Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook make up the group, and a lot of their music is written or produced together. Although they started out as a hip-hop group, their music has since expanded to include a wide variety of genres. In addition, their lyrics have focused on a variety of topics, such as mental health, the challenges faced by young people entering school and coming of age, loss, the journey toward self-love, individualism, and the effects of fame and recognition. Their discography and other work have likewise referred to writing, reasoning, and mental ideas, and incorporated an imaginary world storyline.
BTS’ activities:
On May 31, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the event would run from this date through June 17. Beginning in early June, BTS fans (ARMYs) gather for a colorful celebration to mark their debut anniversary each year. On this day, BTS posted a calendar announcing this year's Festa on their official social media accounts to mark the beginning of the event. The idea for the calendar came from a board game, and to create a festive atmosphere, it used a gift box, a card, and pollen.
