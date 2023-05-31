Quiz: Will BTS party with you? Plan a fun gathering and we’ll let you know

BTS is a boy band from South Korea that debuted in 2010. Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook make up the group, and a lot of their music is written or produced together. Although they started out as a hip-hop group, their music has since expanded to include a wide variety of genres. In addition, their lyrics have focused on a variety of topics, such as mental health, the challenges faced by young people entering school and coming of age, loss, the journey toward self-love, individualism, and the effects of fame and recognition. Their discography and other work have likewise referred to writing, reasoning, and mental ideas, and incorporated an imaginary world storyline.

BTS’ activities:

On May 31, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the event would run from this date through June 17. Beginning in early June, BTS fans (ARMYs) gather for a colorful celebration to mark their debut anniversary each year. On this day, BTS posted a calendar announcing this year's Festa on their official social media accounts to mark the beginning of the event. The idea for the calendar came from a board game, and to create a festive atmosphere, it used a gift box, a card, and pollen.

