Red Velvet’s Wendy gears up for solo comeback after three years; eyes February for second album release

On January 15, KST, it was reported that Red Velvet’s Wendy will make her solo music comeback soon. Wendy’s agency, SM Entertainment, responded to the reports and confirmed that the singer will surely return with her second solo album. She is currently working on it and aims to drop the album in February 2024. However, the agency emphasized that it is a tentative schedule and the release date will be officially announced later.

Red Velvet’s Wendy will make her solo comeback after three years

Red Velvet’s Wendy’s solo comeback will mark her first solo endeavor since 2021. Three years back, she debuted as a solo artist with her mini-album titled Like Water, which consisted of five songs, including two title tracks, Like Water and When This Rain Stops.

As far as group activities are concerned, Red Velvet released its third full-length album called Chill Kill in November 2023.

More about Red Velvet and Wendy

Wendy is a member of the famous K-pop girl group Red Velvet. The other members of the group include Irene, Seulgi, Joy. and Yeri. In the group name, ‘red’ denotes the members’ vibrant and charming image, while ‘velvet’ reflects a more sophisticated and mature side of the idols. The group's music also resonates with these contracting elements, as evidenced in the albums.

With a diverse discography, Red Velvet has established itself as a versatile group as it has impressed music lovers with ballads, hip-hop, electronic, funk, 90s-influenced R&B sounds, and more. A few of their popular catchy songs include Ice Cream Cake, Russian Roulette, Peek-a-Boo, Power Up and many others.

As a soloist, Wendy has lent her voice to various K-drama OSTs. She collaborated with rapper Yuk Jidam for a track titled Return, which is part of the teenage romance drama Who Are You: School 2015. The singer recorded another single, Let You Know, for a medical disaster drama, D-Day. Apart from music, she also hosted her own radio show titled Wendy's Youngstreet and became a constant face of various TV entertainment programs such as We Got Married (2015–2016), Saturday Night Live Korea (2021), and Mysterious Record Shop (2021). In 2023, she forayed into theater with her debut musical, Rebecca.

