‘Can handle it ourselves’: Red Velvet’s Wendy reacts to fans’ plans of sending protest trucks to SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's Wendy, in a recent fan call, shared her perspective on fans resorting to protest trucks and mass-emailing to express concerns and complaints against SM Entertainment. Despite these powerful methods, Wendy disapproved of such actions, revealing a compassionate reason that showcased her kindness.

We can handle it – Wendy disapproves of protest trucks sent by fans

On January 14, Red Velvet engaged with fans through a fan call, drawing attention to the protest trucks stationed outside SM Entertainment. Wendy, in a conversation with a fan, politely urged a reconsideration of the support method and encouraged trust in the members regarding company matters. She expressed, “No more trucks and emails. We've been active for 10 years. We can handle it ourselves. We've got some power too.” Wendy demonstrated her concern for the fandom, suggesting, “Instead of spending money on protests, use that money to treat yourselves to some good food and drinks, as well as clothes.”

ReVeluvs, the fandom of Red Velvet, has been expressing dissatisfaction with SM Entertainment through protest trucks and mass-emailing, citing concerns about the alleged poor treatment of the group. Fans highlight issues such as lack of promotion, mismanagement, and limited opportunities for both the group and solo members. Fans usually express disappointment in Red Velvet's current status compared to other girl groups, particularly BLACKPINK and TWICE. Fans were further upset when it was revealed that Wendy had to request more schedules and faced constraints on her musical direction after a decade under SM's management.

More about Wendy

Wendy, the main vocalist of the K-pop group Red Velvet, hails from South Korea. In 2010, she participated in the Koreaboo: Cube Entertainment Global Auditions 2011 and later caught the attention of S.M. Entertainment, which signed her in 2012 after her audition at the S.M. Global Audition in Canada.

Before joining Red Velvet, Wendy was part of SM's pre-debut team S.M. Rookies in early 2014, alongside current members Irene, Seulgi, and Yeri. Under S.M. Rookies, she released an OST for the MNET drama Mimi titled Because I Love You. Wendy collaborated with American singer-songwriter John Legend on the English single Written in the Stars in October 2018 for SM Station, marking John Legend's first work with a K-pop artist. Wendy contributed as the main voice actor for the Korean release of DreamWorks animated film Trolls: World Tour, alongside SF9's Rowoon, released in April 2020.

