Binny And Family Review: Anjini Dhawan and Pankaj Kapur led family-drama wins you over with its deft writing and broad messaging

Plot:

Binny (Anjini Dhawan) lives with her parents in the United Kingdom. For someone who grew up in a nuclear family with considerate parents, Binny's life turns upside down when her grandparents from India decide to pay her family a visit, consequently barging into her privacy and personal space.

Will Binny be able to get used to the new normal or she won't? Does Binny learn how to be compassionate towards her grandparents at the end of it all? Does it end well? Watch Binny And Family to find out.

What Works for Binny And Family:

Binny And Family is a maturely written and deftly handled family drama with an exceptional second half that focuses on the dynamic between the protagonist that is Binny, and her grandfather. The film is well intentioned and doesn't go overboard with its messaging by being too preachy; It isn't melodramatic but is rather, subtle but effective.

Binny And Family is very relatable on many levels and the conflicts hit home. Anjini Dhawan and Pankaj Kapur's scenes in the film, particularly in the second half, make for the film's best moments. Pankaj Kapoor's character giving life lesson's to Binny on a bench, on a chilly night in UK is extremely beautiful. Naman Tripathy as Binny's best friend lightens up the film with his effervescent personality. The music in the movie is very soothing and the final song is a literal tear-jerker.

What Doesn't Work for Binny And Family:

Advertisement

Binny And Family has a routine and predictable first half. It's in the second half where the movie gains momentum and explores deeper and meaningful conflicts. The movie is much lengthier than it should have ideally been. It can easily be trimmed by around 20-25 minutes for greater impact. Binny And Family could have gone deeper understanding Binny psychologically and why she is the rebel of a teenager that she is for a good part of the film.

A good part of the film is English-spoken. While this is not a criticism, it is something audience should prepare themselves for. Unlike The Buckingham Murders which had two versions (Hindi and Hinglish), Binny And Family doesn't have any such provision.

Watch the Binny And Family Trailer

Performances in Binny And Family

Anjini Dhawan as Binny, being a debutant, gives an impressive performance. It is surprising how well she does in the breakdown sequences. The pre-climax scene has her acting caliber on full display. Pankaj Kapur as Binny's grandfather is the heart of the movie. The exceptional actor elevates the movie to another level. Rajesh Kumar and Charu Shankar as the parents are wonderful. Naman Tripathy as Binny's best friend is amazing. He keeps the film light and enjoyable. Himani Shivpuri as the grandmother takes us back to her Hum Aapke Hai Koun and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge days. Other supporting actors in the movie, do their job well.

Advertisement

Final Verdict:

Binny And Family is a heart-touching film. The writing is deft and effective. It is a must watch for teens especially, along with their parents and grandparents.

Go book your tickets for the movie, now.

Binny And Family now plays at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Binny And Family EXCLUSIVE: OMG 2 director Amit Rai and Parmanu helmer Abhishek Sharma hail Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan, Pankaj Kapur led film