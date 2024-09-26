Binny And Family EXCLUSIVE: OMG 2 director Amit Rai and Parmanu helmer Abhishek Sharma hail Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan, Pankaj Kapur led film

Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan starrer Binny And Family is poised to release tomorrow i.e. September 27. The Ssanjay Tripaathy directorial also features Pankaj Kapoor, Himani Shivpuri and Charu Shankar in the key roles. Ahead of its release, speaking to Pinkvilla, Parmanu director Abhishek Sharma and OMG 2 director Amit Rai offered their effuse praises on the film.

Director Abhishek Sharma called Binny And Family a "beautiful film". The filmmaker watched the film twice and reveals was taken aback the first time but had a lot of fun the second time. He reasons his surprise stating, "I never saw something so beautiful coming my way. I mean you’re used to a certain structure of family films in India but this is nothing like that. This is funny; emotional and, poignant all at the same time."

"The actors have done an amazing work whether it is Pankaj ji, Himani ji or the young actors-Anjini and Naman. The film talks about family from all perspectives of 3 generations. From Gen z’s perspective who are always looking for their own personal space, from the old couple’s point of view, from young couples’ point of view, the sandwiched between the old and the young. It’s amazing," he further added.

Sharma further expressed his belief stating that such a film was much required to be watched in the theatres. According to him, the film gives warmth and makes you laugh at the same time. He said, "It’s a family film that celebrates the ethos of Indian family system and it is so required in today’s time. I think the great part of it is that this will be enjoyed by everybody whichever generation they’re from, whichever strata of society they’re from."

The Ram Setu director further urged the audiences to give chance to the "universal film." He mentioned, "It is because in theatres it’s a community feeling when you go with your family and you bond over a film like this." He appreciated the "nuanced" work of the entire team including the directors, actors, writers, producers and the technical team.

According to Abhishek, the film had no "single weak point" and that is why he came as a "surprise" to him as well. He stated when the people will watch, they will also agree as the film carries a repeat value.

"So, I really really hope that people give it a chance. It’s very rare that I find a film which I feel is so good from a theatrical experience in today’s time because we’re losing the craft of storytelling a bit but this is an exception. The story telling is amazing, it’s top-notch and that’s why I feel films like these should be supported by the audience and by the entire industry. I wish them all the best," he said on a concluding note.

In addition to this, OMG director Amit Rai stated that a family is always the laying foundation of the civilized society ever since. He revealed that he saw the film last night and the subject of that solidified his belief.

He said, "Jis tarah film apni baat badi hi masoomiyat aur saadharan tareeke se kehti hai aur simplicity ke saath ke aapko vo chhoo jaayegi(The film touches your heart with its innocence and simple storytelling)." He further urged the audiences to watch Binny And Family with every member of the family as it touches everyone.

"After such a long time a film has come that takes 2-3 generations with it. The film is titled, Binny And Family. It is rightly the face of each one of our family’s and I feel we all must watch it. The learning that Pankaj Kapoor gives in his speech in the end really touches your heart that goes like samvaad hi agar khatam ho jayega to rishta bhi khatam ho jayega’agar aap apne rishte ko samridh karna chahte hain aur use banaye aur bachaye rakhna chahte hain to please dekhiye Binny And Family (‘if the conversation would end the relation will also end’ if you want your relation to proper and save, please watch BAF)," he said on a concluding note.