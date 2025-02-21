Mere Husband Ki Biwi Review: Arjun Kapoor headlines an unabashedly hilarious and filmy rom-com along with charmers Rakul Preet and Bhumi Pednekar

Plot:

Ankur Chaddha (Arjun Kapoor) has a family business of real-estate. He is gliding through his life post a divorce with Prabhleen Dhillon (Bhumi Pednekar), a journalist. He gets nightmares of Prabhleen every night and the problem is severe.

Ankur is surprised to see his college crush Antara Khanna (Rakul Preet) in Hrishikesh. The two, now in a very different phase of their life, pursue a romantic relationship. Ankur finds it necessary to tell Antara about the nightmares he gets of Prabhleen. While Antara is supportive of Ankur, she feels that their love can't go the distance.

The rest of the movie revolves around Ankur reassuring Antara that they are not just fit for one another, but also that their love has a lot more distance still to be travelled together. Meanwhile, Prabhleen returns back to Ankur's life and it is a total pandemonium, just as you'd expect from a filmy comedy of Mudassar Aziz.

How and why did Prabhleen come back to Ankur's life? Will Ankur again develop feelings for Prabhleen or will he prioritise his life with Antara? Watch Mere Husband Ki Biwi to find out.

What works for Mere Husband Ki Biwi:

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is true to its genre and it stays true to what it promises. The movie is loaded with comedy and confusion and complicated scenarios. While the humour is usually fun, the dramatic scenes and the filmy scenes are what strike the hardest and the deepest, especially the climax. You feel the inner turmoil that Ankur is going through by being played by the women he loved/loves.

The songs are all peppy, starting from Ik Vaari to Sawariya Ji, and Gori Hai Kalaiyan that plays in the end credits. The chemistry shared by the lead cast is seamless and you can notice how comfortable they are. The ensemble cast, consisting of Harsh Gujral, Tiku Talsania, Shakti Kapoor and others, keeps it light even when things get serious and messy. Lastly, director Mudassar Aziz again succeeds in making a chaotic comic-caper with the heart at the right place.

What doesn't work for Mere Husband Ki Biwi:

Mere Husband Ki Biwi starts off on a slightly jittery note, before it finds its groove. The one upping portions between Prabhleen and Antara feel slightly stretched. The comedy in a few scenes could do with a little refining.

Rest, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a pleasantly surprising and enjoyable rom-com that acts more like a breather in between serious action movies.

Watch the Mere Husband Ki Biwi Trailer

Performances In Mere Husband Ki Biwi:

Arjun Kapoor looks very glamorous and stylish as Ankur Chaddha. While he has an impeccable comic timing, it is the serious portions where he really shines and impresses. Rakul Preet looks absolutely breathtaking as Antara Khanna. She enjoys a solid screen-presence. Both, her chemistry with Ankur and her animosity with Prabhleen, are delightfully fun to watch. Bhumi Pednekar as Prabhleen provides depth to the film. She is a strong performer who really excels in the emotional and breakdown sequences.

Harsh Gujral as Ankur's friend Rihaan is a total riot. Dino Morea as Antara's big brother is just like a coconut - Hard from the outside while soft from the inside. He is very likeable. Aditya Seal as Prabhleen's lover Rajveer is good in his limited role. Shakti Kapoor and other supporting actors in the movie add further glitter to the ensemble.

Final Verdict:

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is an unexpectedly enjoyable and entertaining rom-com from Puja Films that is further elevated by its filminess and goofiness. After some early jitters, the movie finds its sweet spot. The ending is smooth alright, but it is an emotion for those who grew up loving Bollywood for its Bollywood-ness.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi now plays at a theatre near you. Are you planning to watch Mudassar Aziz's comedy in theatres? Do let us know.