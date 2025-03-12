The Diplomat Review: John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb's political-drama is well-intentioned but bland and dry

Plot

J.P. Singh (John Abraham) is India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan. The story kicks off when Uzma Ahmed (Sadia Khateeb) seeks refuge in the high commission. She’s an Indian woman trapped in a forced marriage in Pakistan. J.P. Singh steps in to find whether Uzma is faking or whether hers is a genuine case. Once he knows that Uzma has not spun a sob story, his sole mission is to help her return back to India.

The film follows his strategic moves to make Uzma return back home, to her daughter. Does J.P. Singh, along with Sushma Swaraj (Revathi), succeed in his mission or not? Watch the movie to find out.

What Works for The Diplomat

The intent behind The Diplomat shines through. Shivam Nair’s vision avoids jingoism, which is refreshing. It focuses on diplomacy’s subtle power instead. The cinematography is particularly well done and it stands out in all of the film's high moments. The cinematography captures the tense mood, nicely. John’s restrained performance as J.P. Singh adds depth to the narrative. The film feels grounded, not over-the-top. Sadia’s emotional arc hooks you but only in parts. Lastly, the riveting background score helps build tension without overpowering the scenes.

What Doesn’t Work for The Diplomat

The Diplomat lacks thrill. It’s too bland at times and it lacks the excitement required for a thriller. The pacing drags, especially in the first half. Few scenes feel stretched, testing your patience. There are portions in the film where J.P. Singh is talking with his son and they are so random that they break the flow of the film. Editing could’ve been tighter. Some transitions feel abrupt or slow. The screenplay, while smart and obviously realistic since it is based on true events, lacks punchy moments. It’s a thriller that doesn’t always thrill. The stakes don’t hit hard enough. As a result, the climax portion doesn't land how it should, even though it has the best moments of the film.

Performances in The Diplomat

John Abraham delivers a respectable performance as J.P. Singh. He’s calm, composed, and subtle. Sadia Khateeb is decent in her role of Uzma. However, she does manage to bring vulnerability that feels real. Revathi as Sushma Swaraj adds credibility to the movie. Her brief role leaves a mark. Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi do well in their little role and so do other supporting actors. Lastly, Jagjeet Sandhu as Tariq is creepy and effective.

Final Verdict of The Diplomat

The Diplomat is a mixed bag. It’s got a strong heart and a noble vision. Shivam Nair tries to tell a smart, human story. The performances are good in general. The visuals and the background score don't leave much to complain about. But the movie is not exciting enough. The slow pace and the bland treatment hurt it. It’s a thriller that forgets to thrill. Editing and pacing issues don’t help either. Still, it’s worth a watch for its intent. Fans of quiet dramas might enjoy it.

You can watch The Diplomat in theatres, this Holi, only in theatres.