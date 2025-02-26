Superboys of Malegaon Review: Reema Kagti directed biographical-drama ensures that 'Malegaon' is not used as a loose term to denote sub-standard filmmaking

Brief

Superboys of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti, is a heartfelt cinematic tribute to dreamers and underdogs, inspired by the documentary 'Supermen of Malegaon'. Set in Malegaon, the film follows a group of young men led by Nasir (Adarsh Gourav), who channel their creativity into crafting low-budget movies for their local audience. These films, often parodies of Bollywood blockbusters or international hits, reflect their passion for storytelling despite limited resources. With a mix of humor, drama, and camaraderie, the movie explores ambition, friendship, and resilience in the face of adversity.



Plot

The story centers around Nasir (Adarsh Gourav), who works at a local movie parlour, screening pirated films and splicing together footage of different movies to make exciting content for the viewers of Malegaon. When he’s caught and forced to stop, he rallies his friends, each skilled in a different aspect of filmmaking, to create an original parody of the iconic Sholay. Titled Malegaon Ki Sholay, their film becomes a local sensation, catapulting Nasir to fame. However, success proves fleeting as his subsequent decisions falter, straining his relationships.

Farough (Vineet Singh), a talented writer, leaves for Mumbai, while Irfan (Saqib Ayub) and Akram (Anuj Duhan) also drift away. Only Shafique (Shashank Arora) remains loyal, even starring in one of Nasir’s flops. Disillusioned by failure, Nasir abandons filmmaking until his friends reunite for one last shot at glory with a Superman-inspired project.

Does their movie succeed or it fails? Is everyone part of the film project able to make a career in the regional film business, or not? Watch Superboys of Malegaon to find out.

What Works for Superboys of Malegaon

The film’s greatest strength is its heart. It beautifully captures the spirit of underdogs defying the odds, turning the often-derided “Malegaon” label into a symbol of ingenuity. Varun Grover’s dialogues inject wit and spunk into an otherwise simple premise, making the characters relatable and their journey engaging. The first half sparkles with energy, humor, and the thrill of creation, especially during the making of Malegaon Ki Sholay. Reema Kagti’s direction keeps the tone light yet poignant, and the film’s sincerity shines through, offering a fresh perspective on small-town aspirations. It’s a love letter to cinema itself, celebrating the joy of storytelling on a shoestring budget.



What Doesn’t Work for Superboys of Malegaon

Despite its charm, the film has a particularly slow second half, where the pacing drags and the narrative loses momentum. Tighter editing could have trimmed repetitive scenes and sharpened the emotional stakes. The premise, while sweet, feels overly simplistic at times, lacking a bold twist or deeper conflict to elevate it beyond a feel-good tale. Barring these minor issues, Superboys of Malegaon is a film certainly worth watching.

Performances in Superboys of Malegaon

The cast delivers a knockout ensemble performance. Adarsh Gourav as Nasir is the emotional anchor, balancing ambition with vulnerability effortlessly. Shashank Arora’s Shafique brings quiet loyalty and depth. Vineet Singh as Farough delivers a strong and intense performance. Saqib Ayub and Anuj Duhan shine in smaller roles. They add flavor to the group dynamic. Manjiri Pupala as Trupti, the feisty actress in Malegaon Ki Sholay, and Muskkaan Jaferi as Nasir’s supportive wife lend warmth and authenticity. Every actor feels natural. Their chemistry makes the friendships believable and the film’s heart, palpable.

Final Verdict of Superboys of Malegaon

Superboys of Malegaon is a charming, heartfelt ode to dreamers, bolstered by stellar performances and a premise that resonates with anyone who’s dared to chase a passion. While it could benefit from tighter editing and a sharper edge, its sincerity and spirit make it a winner. Fans of Excel Entertainment’s slice-of-life storytelling will find plenty to love here. Catch it in theaters now from 28th Febraury, 2025. It is a heartwarming watch.