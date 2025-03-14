Be Happy Review: Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma are full heart in Remo D'Souza's simple and endearing father-daughter story

Plot

Be Happy follows Dhara Rastogi (Inayat Verma), a young dancer with big dreams. She lives in Ooty with her father, Shiv (Abhishek Bachchan), and grandfather, Mr. Nadar (Nassar). Dhara’s mother died in an accident years ago. Everyone has healed, but Shiv still struggles. Dhara wants to join India’s Superstar Dancer, a reality show. Shiv isn’t sure at first but soon supports her. They move to Mumbai for the competition. There, Dhara trains with her idol, Maggie (Nora Fatehi). Maggie is a star with viral dance reels. The story focuses on Shiv and Dhara’s bond. They face personal challenges and setbacks together. Will Dhara win the show? Watch Be Happy to find out.

What Works for Be Happy

Be Happy wins with its simplicity and honesty. It feels pure and easy to watch. The emotions are real and touch your heart. Shiv’s pain and Dhara’s hope shine through. The production value is impressive for a dance film. Sets are colorful and well-made. The camera work captures every move perfectly. The background score adds joy to the scenes. It’s a sweet, family-friendly story. Remo D’Souza makes the dances lively and fun. You’ll smile at the father-daughter moments. It’s a feel-good watch that doesn’t overdo anything.

What Doesn’t Work for Be Happy

The film has some issues that pull it down. Editing feels slightly sloppy. It drags in parts, stretching beyond two hours. The plot is too simple and thin. It lacks depth to fill the runtime. At perhaps 100 minutes, the film could have created a much greater impact. The story follows a predictable path. We’ve seen this kind of tale before. There’s no fresh twist or surprise. Novelty is missing, which might disappoint some. A tighter script could’ve helped a lot. It’s sweet but not unforgettable.

Watch the Be Happy Trailer

Performances in Be Happy

The cast makes the movie special with their work. Abhishek Bachchan is outstanding as Shiv. He brings depth to a hurting father. His silence says more than words ever could. Inayat Verma sparkles as Dhara, the dreamer. She dances like a pro and charms everyone. Nora Fatehi is electric as Maggie, the mentor. Her Hindi dialogues don't feel forced. Nassar is warm as Mr. Nadar, the wise grandfather. His small role feels big and lovely. The child actor essaying the role of Prem is too good. Every other actor gives a heartfelt performance. They lift the film with their talent.

Final Verdict of Be Happy

Be Happy is a sweet and simple crowd-pleaser. It’s honest and doesn’t pretend to be more. The emotions land well, thanks to the cast. Abhishek and Inayat are a perfect pair. The visuals are good, and dances are fun. The music fits the vibe nicely. Sure, it’s long and not edited as well as it should have. Also, the story feels thin and routine. But it’s still a warm, happy watch. If you like heartfelt, easy stories, this is for you. Families and dance lovers will enjoy it too. Thrill-seekers or novelty fans may pass. Still, it’s a nice film with great performances. Catch Be Happy at the comfort of your homes, now. The movie now streams on Prime Video.