Sikandar Movie Review: Once more Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss, but this time do better

Sanjay Rajkot (Salman Khan) is the king of Rajkot who carries a special place in every citizen's heart because of everything he has done for the society. Sanjay is married to Saishree (Rashmika Mandanna) and both of them share a beautiful relationship. Though it's far from perfect because Sanjay doesn't have enough time to spend with his wife.

Meanwhile, Sanjay ends up having a rivalry with a political leader in Mumbai followed by a personal tragedy. His guilt leads him to Mumbai for a noble cause but enmity with politician makes things worse.

What works for Sikandar?

Salman Khan is back to treat his fans on Eid with a mass entertainer. Sikandar is a satisfying experience to an extent because of its action. The trailer was average, so if you manage your expectations before visiting cinema halls, you won't mind to see what's happening on screen (for first half at least).

Sikandar follows the rules of cocktail to make a typical Salman Khan fan happy. I mean why would someone not like a film showing Bhai serving back to back action while also singing his Being Human glory? Subject looks fine on paper at least.

What doesn't work for Sikandar?

Sikandar is yet another case of mass film which fails to fulfill its purpose. While action is the highlight of film, it still lacks impact to keep you hooked. The storyline carries potential for emotions but it doesn't work because of half hearted approach. The dialogues bore you rather then entertaining because the dialogue delivery of actors is as ordinary as writing. Nobody seems interested enough in making a good entertainer.

Music and background score add to the woes as it never gets you involved.

Performances and Direction

Salman Khan's magnificent charisma is badly missed as he seems far away from his element. He is decent in action but when it comes to emotional scenes or delivering dialogues, he misses the mark.

Rashmika Mandanna doesn't get a chance to deliver anything remarkable. Sharman Joshi and Kajal Aggarwal also get nothing exciting to offer both on character and performance perspectives. Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar are forgettable. Anjini Dhawan hardly gets any chance to show her potential.

After memorable films like Ghajini and Holiday, director AR Murugadoss collaborated with Salman Khan for a film which was among the most awaited ones of the year. But it feels bad to see the results. Murugadoss' direction is uninspiring as there's hardly a moment where you feel like clapping or hooting. It's unbelievable because his Ghajini (2008) is still remembered for its strong emotions.

The chemistry between Salman and Rashmika also lacks the magic. Apart from their performances, it's also because of lack of clarity in writing.

Final Verdict

Overall, Sikandar fails to delivers what it sets out to and hardly qualifies as mass entertaining cinema. The film has a decent story but due to lack of depth, good music and strong performances, it fails to leave an impression.