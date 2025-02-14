Chhaava Review: Vicky Kaushal's towering screen-presence elevates Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj's biopic to lofty heights

Plot:

The plot revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (Vicky Kaushal), the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film begins with the Marathas conquering Burhanpur. The rest of the story revolves around Aurangzeb (Akshaye Khanna) plotting a way to catch hold of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and torturing him to death in the most brutal way possible. Rashmika Mandanna essays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's wife Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. Divya Dutta portrays Rajmata Soyarabai Bhosale. Ashutosh Rane, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty and others have important supporting roles to play.

What Works for Chhaava:

At the heart of Chhaava is Vicky Kaushal's transformative performance as Sambhaji Maharaj. Kaushal embodies the character with such conviction and physicality that his portrayal is likely to be remembered as one of his career-defining roles. The action choreography stands out. The movie offers visually stunning battle sequences that add to the epic feel of the film. The stunning cinematography captures the grandeur and the harsh realities of the era.

Laxman Utekar's direction brings a respectful awe to the characters, making the film not just a historical recount but a visual ode to the Maratha legacy. The climax, an extended sequence lasting 50 minutes, is both brutal and impactful. It provides a strong conclusion to a story that had to be on celluloid, a long time ago.

What Doesn't Work for Chhaava:

Chhaava has its share of shortcomings. The background score often feels overdone, detracting from the story's intensity with its loudness. The songs do not leave a lasting impression. Editing could have been sharper, potentially reducing some laggy segments and ensuring a more cohesive flow. Additionally, the screenplay lacks the punch and excitement that could have elevated the storytelling further.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna, despite her charismatic presence, struggles with dialogue delivery, which sometimes feels rehearsed rather than natural. The visual effects work falls short of expectations for a film of this scale. Barring these issues, Chhaava is a very strong devotional film on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal in sublime form

Watch The Chhaava Trailer

Performances in Chhaava:

Vicky Kaushal's performance is the soul of Chhaava. His physical transformation and emotional depth bring authenticity to the role. He is truly a lion's cub. Akshaye Khanna delivers a chilling portrayal of Aurangzeb, embodying the villainy with every scene. Rashmika Mandanna, while confident and charismatic, does not fully convince in her role due to her dialogue delivery.

The supporting cast, including Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Diana Penty among others, provide solid performances, enhancing the film's depth with their nuanced roles.

Final Verdict of Chhaava:

Chhaava is a commendable effort by Laxman Utekar to bring the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the screen with reverence and intensity. Despite its flaws in sound design, song quality, and pacing, the film is bolstered by its lead performances, especially Vicky Kaushal's, and also its breathtaking action and terrific presentation. It's a film that demands to be seen on the big screen. Viewers discretion is advised because few portions are absolutely brutal.

Advertisement

You can watch Chhaava in theatres now.