Crazxy Review: Sohum Shah delivers an acting masterclass in this uncomfortably satisfying slow burn survival thriller drama

Crazxy is a survival thriller that dares to tread uncharted territories in Bollywood. Directed by Girish Kohli and headlined by Sohum Shah, this film blends suspense, emotion, and raw intensity into a narrative that’s as unsettling as it is captivating.

Abhimanyu (Sohum Shah) is a snobbish surgeon whose life is a cocktail of arrogance and chaos. Divorced, entangled with a lover, and haunted by an ongoing drug abuse case, Abhimanyu is far from a saint.

Sixteen years later, his specially-abled daughter, whom he wanted aborted right after he and his then wife learned that their child would have complications, is kidnapped. The ransom demanded is Rs 5 crore, coincidentally the exact amount stashed in his car’s dickey to settle his drug abuse case. Initially detached, Abhimanyu’s latent paternal instincts kick in, propelling him into a frantic race against time.

Guided by a mysterious caller, Abhimanyu navigates a web of trials to save his daughter. Will he succeed, or lose her forever? Who’s behind the chilling voice? Crazxy unravels these mysteries with a twist-laden journey that’s worth the watch.

What Works for Crazxy

Crazxy’s biggest strength is its earnestness to break the mold. Kohli infuses the story with rich symbolism. Abhimanyu’s car breaking down in the middle of the desert, mirrors his fractured life. Red ants biting his hands as he searches for a bolt in the ant hole, reflect the sting of his past choices. The car breakdown scene, where Abhimanyu operates on a patient via phone, is a masterstroke of tension and ingenuity, showcasing his skill under pressure.

Another standout moment is when Abhimanyu twists his broken leg when he has no other option left. It is an agonizing and visceral scene that’s pure 'crazxy'.

The background music is a heartbeat of its own, amplifying the suspense. Songs like Abhimanyu, Goli Maar Bheje Mein, and Oh Papa are very different, yet they suit the mood of the film, brilliantly. The cinematography is striking, painting every frame with dread and beauty. The light humor sprinkled throughout the movie, offers relief from the relentlessness of the plot. Kohli’s intention to craft something new shines through, making this a refreshing addition to the survival thriller genre.

What Doesn’t Work for Crazxy

Despite its ambition, Crazxy stumbles with a screenplay that feels slightly sluggish at times. The plot, while intriguing, is thinly stretched, lacking the depth that could’ve elevated it to a knockout punch. Still, these minor flaws don’t derail the experience; they merely temper its brilliance.

Performances in Crazxy

Sohum Shah owns the show with a performance that’s nothing short of spectacular. As Abhimanyu, he’s flawed, complex and intimidating, yet vulnerable, soft and tender. Shah brings a raw intensity that hooks you from the first frame to the last frame.

There are no other primary actors in the movie. Voice artists like Unnati Surana, Tinnu Anand, Nimisha Sajayan, Shilpa Shukla and Piyush Mishra elevate the proceedings by lending their voice.

Final Verdict of Crazxy

Despite slight lags in the screenplay, Crazxy emerges as a bold, interesting film that dares to be different. While not flawless, its newness and Kohli’s vision make it a compelling watch. Fans of survival thrillers will find plenty to love, from Sohum Shah’s powerhouse performance, to the chilling cinematography and heart-thumping background score.

You can watch Crazxy in theatres from 28th February, 2025.