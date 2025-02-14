Captain America Brave New World Review: Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford hold their own in a Marvel movie that offers very little fun and thrill

Plot Overview:

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) takes up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

What Works for Captain America: Brave New World

The action sequences of Captain America: Brave New World are a standout. They're very well choreographed. The shield work and aerial maneuvering is on point and breathtaking to look at. The acting performances are first rate, with Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford delivering standout performances. The attempt to establish Sam Wilson as the new Captain America is executed reasonably well, giving fans and admirers something new and different to appreciate. The film does manage to keep the Marvel charm, but only to an extent.

What Doesn't Work for Captain America: Brave New World

The visual effects are a letdown. Many scenes look more like video game graphics than movie magic. The plot doesn't engage much. It lacks the adrenaline rush and the playful banter that made previous Marvel films enjoyable. There's a noticeable void where Chris Evans used to be, and his absence is felt in every frame. The film tries or rather intends to be serious but ends up flat. The pacing feels off, with too many slow parts that drag the movie down. The Leader isn't as lethal as one would expect from a Marvel super-villain.

Performances in Captain America: Brave New World

Anthony Mackie does a commendable job. Though the absence of Chris Evans is felt, you can't pin Mackie's performance down, as it is solid. Harrison Ford as President Ross delivers a strong performance. Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley brings emotional weight but his screen time is limited. The supporting cast is decent, but they're not given much to work with. Tim Blake Nelson's portrayal of The Leader feels underwhelming, lacking the menace needed for a good villain. Overall, the performances are solid but the film doesn't do full justice to its characters.

Final Verdict of Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World is a film caught between two worlds. It has its moments, particularly in the action department, but falls short in others. The acting keeps it watchable, but the weak visual effects, along with a plot that doesn't captivate, make for a disappointing experience. If you're looking for the rush of previous Marvel films, you'll find this one lacking.

Fans of the franchise might watch it out of loyalty, but it won't satisfy those hoping for the next big Marvel hit. It's decent for a casual viewing, but it's missing the magic that made Marvel movies what they are. You can watch Captain America: Brave New World in theatres now.

