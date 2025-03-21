Snow White Review: Rachel Zegler shines and dazzles in Disney's ambitious live-action feature that leaves much to be desired

Brief

Snow White is a live-action film of one of the most celebrated Disney movies of all time, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). Directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, the movie plays at a theatre near you, now. Read our review.

Plot

Snow White (Rachel Zegler) is a beautiful princess of her kingdom. Her stepmother, the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot), envies her beauty. The Evil Queen orders to kill her.

Snow White secretly flees into a mystical forest. She meets seven dwarfs who shelter her. The Queen, using dark magic, disguises herself. She tricks Snow White with a poisoned apple. The princess falls into deep sleep. The dwarfs try hard to break the curse. A prince (Andrew Burnap) also arrives to aid the dwarfs. Together, they take on the Queen.

Will Snow White wake up from her deep sleep? Will she ever reclaim her throne? Is the climax any different from the Snow White story that we've grown up reading and watching? Watch Snow White to find out.

What works for Snow White

Snow White's visuals are simply breathtaking. The movie has been shot tastefully. The fairy-tale world looks beautiful on celluloid. Rachel Zegler shines as Snow White. Her voice and grace lift every moment. The music is one of the film's major highlight. The costumes look pretty and dazzling. The dwarfs are very cute and funny.

What Doesn’t Work for Snow White

The storytelling feels too safe. It sticks to a worn-out formula. Pacing slows down and that isn't good for a movie that is just 100 odd minutes in length. The plot lacks surprises. It is all but predictable. The Queen never feels scary or intimidating, to make her be taken too seriously. Her backstory needed more depth as well. The film leaves a lot to be desired. It’s not bad by any measure. It is just predictable.

Performances in Snow White

Rachel Zegler is the film’s beating heart. Her Snow White feels fresh and real. She sings with power and soul. Gal Gadot is decent but her character is not intimidating. Andrew Burnap doesn't get much to work with. The dwarfs are all amusing. Their camaraderie with Snow White is the highlight of the movie.

Final Verdict of Snow White

Snow White shines but only in bits. The visuals are stunning and Rachel Zegler is dazzling. Music is melodious. Yet, the story feels too familiar. It doesn’t weave new magic. The pacing and generic beats drag it down. Kids who have not watched Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) may enjoy the movie. Those who have had the exposure to the 1937 classic may not find the movie as amusing as the kids do.

