RIIZE’s Wonbin has secured the first position in the individual brand reputation ranking for the month of February 2024. The list is one of the most anticipated and awaited ones, as it showcases how well-liked a K-pop idol is by the general public. Moreover, since it is based on pure numbers, its data is highly valued by fans and companies, as it is considered the true reflection of an artist’s popularity.

Top 5 February brand reputation rankings

With a total of 3,877,998 points, Wonbin ranks #1 on the list. Cha Eun Woo grabs the second position with 3,428,356 points, followed by RIIZE’s Anton in the third place with a total of 3,185,452 points. Previously, in the month of January, Cha Eun Woo ranked first on the list. RIIZE’s Sungchan is ranked fourth on the list with 3,184,452 points, and Super Junior’s Kyuhyun grabs the fifth position with 2,757,802 points.

The list of rankings is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. By collecting big data from 734 boy group members, from January 17, 2024, through February 17, 2024, the list is determined. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.

All the members of RIIZE have ranked within the top 11 of the list, which proves their popularity as a group and also as individuals. Following the release of their single, Love 119, the K-pop group has experienced immense popularity from fans as well as non-fans. RIIZE’s Sohee, Eunseok, and Shotaro rank at 6th, 8th, and 11th, respectively. Cha Eun Woo has released his much-anticipated solo debut album, ENTITY, which has the possibility of bringing him right back to the top next month.



Top 30 of February boy group individual brand reputation rankings

The list of the top 30 individual male brand reputation rankings includes names from various K-pop groups. They are as follows: RIIZE’s Wonbin, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, RIIZE’s Anton, RIIZE’s Sungchan, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, RIIZE’s Sohee, Highlight’s Lee Gikwang, RIIZE’s Eunseok, Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon, BTS’s Jimin, RIIZE’s Shotaro, Wanna One’s Kang Daniel, EXO’s Baekhyun, SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan, THE BOYZ’s Eric, BTS’s Jungkook, BTS’s V, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, NU’EST’s Hwang Minhyun, TVXQ’s Changmin, SEVENTEEN’s Joshua, SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups, BTS’s RM, Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan, THE BOYZ’s Juyeon, TVXQ’s Yunho, SHINee’s Key, and SEVENTEEN’s DK.

