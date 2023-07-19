Semantic Error fame Park Seoham in talks to join SF9’s Rowoon for historical drama after military discharge

Actor Park Seoham is reportedly already being approached for his comeback post military enlistment. According to reports on July 19, the star was cast for a role in the upcoming historical drama named Takryu (Korean name).

Park Seoham in Takryu

While reports of Park Seoham being in talks for his K-drama comeback flooded the internet, his agency decided to settle it down once and for all. npio Entertainment shared their stand revealing that nothing had been decided about the star’s post military discharge plans. Park Seoham is expected to be done with his military service by December of this year, having enlisted for alternate service. He began his duty as a public service worker on March 10, 2022, shortly after the viral success of his series Semantic Error.

About Takryu

It was previously revealed that SF9 member and actor Rowoon has been sought for leading the sageuk which will be set in the Joseon Dynasty. The drama will be penned by Cheon Sung Il of The Slave Hunters fame and is said to follow the story of a man who starts out as a gangster at Han River’s Mapo Port. The port holds great importance in the Kingdom, being a center for logistics and economy in Joseon Dynasty. He becomes known in the region for his body. It is not known so far as to what role has been offered to Park Seoham.

Park Seoham in Semantic Error

The Korean BL show starring Park Seoham in the role of Jang Jae Yong opposite DKZ’s Park Jaechan’s Cho Sang Woo was a smash hit, creating a viral moment not only for the show but especially for its stars who earned a massive fan following after the premiere. Park Seoham’s character saw him playing the role of a senior in university who initially begins to chase Park Jaechan’s character just to get on his nerves, only for the two to fall for each other. The drama garnered global interest and has resulted in more opportunities for the two lead actors, however the former KNK member had to leave amidst the celebration of his success, heading to complete his military service.

