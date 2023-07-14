Poll: BTS' Jimin alongside SHINee's Taemin, TXT with ENHYPEN and more; Pick your favorite K-pop collab stage

BTS' Jimin and SHINee's Taemin joined hands for a stage collaboration and similarly many K-pop artists collaborate during the awards season and give some power-packed performances for the audience. Every year approximately ten or more such performances take place where idols from different groups join hands to present a showcase stage.

K-pop collab stages

BTS' Jimin and SHINee's Taemin once did a showdown dance at the 2016 KBS Song Festival, which is still remembered as one of the best collaboration stages. The Chae siblings Chaeryeong of ITZY and Chaeyeon former member of IZ*ONE came on stage together at the 2020 KBS Song Festival. TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN came together to perform popular songs by legendary K-pop groups from H.O.T to BTS in 2021. TWICE, Red Velvet, IOI, and GFriend all came together to give a tribute to the queens of K-pop Girls' Generation in 2016. In 2022, JYP Entertainment's idols from Stray Kids, ITZY, and NMIXX came together to sing You In My Faded Memories and Han from Stray Kids over the internet with charismatic performances. Choose your favorite K-pop stage collaboration!

