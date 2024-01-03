2018 director Jude Anthany Joseph spills beans on Oscar campaign; says it costs 15000 USD for a single page ad

Jude Anthany Joseph’s Malayalam survival drama film 2018 has been India’s official entry for the 96th Academy Awards. The film revolves around the 2018 Kerala floods, which is considered to be the worst natural calamity the state has faced in over a century.

However, it was recently announced that the film had failed to make the final list of nominations at the Academy Awards. In the latest update, the film’s director, Jude Anthany Joseph, opened up about the campaigning costs and his journey at the Oscars.

Jude Anthany Joseph reveals Oscar Campaigning is a costly affair

Talking to Baradwaj Rangan, the filmmaker traced his entire journey in the United States. He revealed that the first thing one has to do is hire a publicist who will help plan out the campaign strategy. The publicist helps decide which screenings will have reception at the end of it and which won’t.

Further, it is also essential to reach as many people as possible, which can be done through magazine ads. However, the filmmaker mentioned that a single-page ad in these magazines is super costly and can even go up to 15000 USD, approximately Rs. 12.5 lakhs.

Jude Anthany also mentioned that apart from the audience liking the film, they also have to like the filmmaker and that the interactions with the audience play quite an important role. He mentioned that most of the audience members he talked to were surprised that he could complete the film on a budget of 3 million USD, considered a relatively small budget in the United States.

Additionally, he also expressed his gratitude to Pan Nalin, whose 2021 film Chhello Show was India’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards, mentioning that his guidance helped the entire campaigning process.

More about 2018

2018 draws inspiration from real-life stories, having multiple storylines that are brought together due to the floods. The film featured an ensemble cast including Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and many more in prominent roles. The film was a blockbuster upon release and even went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

