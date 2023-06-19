5 beauty tips by Kajal Aggarwal that are total save worthy if you are new to skincare

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular and bankable actors in the South. Having made her debut as a lead actress with Lakshmi Kalyanam in 2007, she has 60 films to her credit. The actress got recognition for her performance in Chandamama and is known for her blockbuster films like Maghadheera, Darling, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect, and many more.

Kajal has been ruling the industry for 20 years with not just her acting but fashion and beauty. Be it stylish looks or glowing skin, the actress never lets herself down with anything. Today, on the occasion of her birthday, we decided to take cues from her skincare, which swears by.

5 skincare tips by birthday girl Kajal Aggarwal:

DIY homemade face mask

When it comes to skincare, DIY ingredients often top her list of favourites. Yogurt plays a key role in her face masks. Yes, she uses a magical face mask made by her mother to cleanse her face. It is a mixture of honey, lime juice, and yogurt.

Yogurt is rich in this alpha hydroxy acid and also includes zinc that targets blemishes—promising better tone and texture with regular usage.



Almond scrub

We all know scrubs do wonders to remove dead skin and Kajal's go-to is Almond meal scrub. It is made of crushed and raw, unpeeled almonds. The actress uses it on her face and body to get rid of dead skin and looks soft and beautiful as always.

Cleansing, toning and moisturizing

The actress never misses a day without skincare. Even on busy and packed-up days, she makes sure to do cleansing, toning and moisturizing before going to bed. As she wears makeup on a daily basis because of her work, the CTM process keeps her skin alive. Also, sunscreen is her must-have product for skin care. She also makes sure to apply a good amount of sunscreen on her face and body before heading out day or night. It is called one of the best skin care tips.



Coconut based products and multani mitti face pack

The stunner also uses Coconut based skincare products as she believes they provide maximum nourishment and hydration. She believes in the old saying of how coconut does wonders, from oil on the scalp to removing makeup. Another thing, she used once a week is the Multani mitti face mask. The natural face pack is her must-use DIY skincare to get rid of all the impurities and get a natural glow.

Workout and hydration

Apart from these skincare tips, Kajal Aggarwal believes workout and hydration are a must. Yes, she says, "A half an hour of daily exercise helps in keeping the mind and skin fresh".

She drinks water all day to keep her skin and body hydrated. The actress also consumes juices and coconut water to wash away toxins from her body.

Professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal was last seen in the Tamil horror film ‘Karungaapiyam,’ which failed to impress the audience at the box office. Helmed by D Karthikeyan, the film also featured Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer, and Aadhav Kannadasan as lead characters.

Next up, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, directed by Shankar. It also features star-studded including Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, and others. The actress is playing the role of the female lead in Balakrishna starrer Bhagavath Kesari, directed by Anil Ravipudi. Marking the occasion of her birthday, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of the actress from the film. She also announced her 60th project ahead of her birthday. With a grand launch event in Hyderabad, the title and teaser have been released. The female-centric film is titled Satyabhama and features her in an action-packed role.