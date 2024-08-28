6 celeb-inspired trendy hairstyles to try this Ganesh Chaturthi: Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Trisha Krishnan

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in our country. Besides the scale of the fervor for the occasion, the different fashion statements and matching hairstyles for the festivity are also of utmost importance.

As Ganesh Chaturthi is right around the corner this year, besides the magnificent scale of arrangements for the puja, it is also time to amplify the fashion picks, refresh wardrobes, and try out different hairstyles. Here are six unique and beautiful celeb-inspired hairstyles that are perfect for elevating the fashion quotient for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Keerthy Suresh- Ribbon adorned braids

One of the easiest and most loved hairstyles for Indian women across generations has been the classic braid. The art of intertwining the hair strands to make a beautiful yet structured hairdo always adds the necessary glamor quotient to any look.

Besides that, for those busy with hectic last-minute arrangements for Ganesh Chaturthi, braids are a hassle-free choice of hairstyle to accentuate the look. Well, take inspiration from Keerthy Suresh, who added an element of fun to the usual braids by intertwining a beautiful lace along with her hair strands.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu- Feathery waves and ruffles

For those who get confused about choosing the best hairstyle for short hair, nothing works better than simply leaving them open. Unlike tying them up in any style, leaving the hair open adds a natural voluminous vibe to the Ganesh Chaturthi look and is also a perfect choice for the camera.

For instance, check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's amazing look in a heavy saree, which is fit for the festive season. But when it came to hairdo, the diva let her short tresses remain open, teasing them slightly to achieve feathery waves like volume. The natural curls in her hair add the ruffle effect, making it look breezy.

Trisha Krishnan- The OG bun adorned with a gajra

Well, fashion has always been fluid, and there are quite a few style statements that stay intact even for a long period of time. However, when it comes to tying a bun out of the hair, it seems this style has grown stronger with time.

If you're one of those who absolutely doesn't wish to leave your hair open and stay hassle-free, a neatly tied bun like Trisha Krishnan might be the perfect choice. Moreover, what better than adorning it with a little floral gajra, which adds not just beauty but also a sense of charisma to the entire look.

Sreeleela- Ruffled high ponytail

For achieving that perfect silhouette and proportion to the entire look, a good hairstyle is a must. Much like braids and buns, a regular ponytail that flaunts the length of the hair is also an equally promising hairstyle for most events.

This Ganesh Chaturthi takes inspiration from Sreeleela, who opted for a high ponytail for her look in a ruffled saree. She teased the front portion of her hair, giving the hairdo a voluminous appeal. Moreover, her beach waves added an extra layer to the ponytail itself.

Kalyani Priyadarshan- Simple half-tied hairdo

For the complete experimentalist in you who cannot decide what best hairstyle to wear, you should opt for Ganesh Chaturthi till the last minute. This hairstyle will surely become your easiest pick in times of hurry.

Take inspiration from Kalyani Priyadarshan, whose hairdo is simple yet quickly achievable. She curled her hair entirely and tied only a small segment of it. The rest of her hair was left open following its length, which gave it a sweet and fuss-free look to carry off even during busy times.

Rashmika Mandanna- Fishtail braid with paranda

Many agree that braids are the best hairdo for occasions that require a lot of work, from guest keeping to multiple arrangements. Ganesh Chaturthi is one such occasion where everything needs to be taken extra care of.

However, for those opting for a simple braid for the festive season, take inspiration from Rashmika Mandanna, who chose to accessorize the braid itself with unique adornments. From a stone-studded clip to the classic paranda woven throughout the lengths of your hair, these will surely elevate your hairstyle game like no other.

