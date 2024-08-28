Who is Shruti Marathe? Marathi actress who plays Jr NTR’s wife in upcoming movie Devara: Part 1

Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 is slated to hit the big screens on September 27, 2024. The movie is set to feature Marathi actress Shruti Marathe as the actor’s wife, as confirmed by the actress in an interview with Star Media Marathi.

The 37-year-old actress has been in the film industry since 2008, appearing in multiple language films. Here’s a look at her personal and professional life over the years.

Who is Shruti Marathe?

Shruti Marathe is an actress who made her debut in Marathi cinema with the film Sanai Choughade starring alongside actors Shreyas Talpade, Subodh Bhave, and Sai Tamhankar. Later on, the actress even made her appearance in Tamil cinema playing key roles in films like Indira Vizha and Naan Avanillai 2.

Progressing ahead in her career, the actress went on to star in various films in Marathi which included Asa Mi Tasa Mi, Premasutra, Taptapadi, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2, and many more. On the other hand, the actress had also been featured in various other Tamil films including Sathyaraj, Sundar C’s Guru Sishyan, and a special appearance in Aadhi starrer Aravaan.

The actress even debuted in Hindi back in 2016 with the film Budhia Singh – Born to Run which featured Manoj Bajpayee and Mayur Patole in leading roles. She continued her career in Hindi with films like Wedding Anniversary and the latest movie, Munjya.

Advertisement

The actress played a key role in the movie starring Sharvari and Abhay Verma in the lead roles alongside Mona Singh and Sathyaraj. The movie which was the fourth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, focused on the myths and folklore of munjya, a boy ghost.

Moreover, Shruti Marathe made her debut in television after she debuted in the Marathi show Peshwai, back in 2003. Her stint in Marathi TV continued with Radha Hi Bawari and Jaago Mohan Pyare. Later on, the actress was also seen in the Hindi series Rudrakaal and the web series Bards of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Moreover, the actress is also a theater artist. Coming to her personal life, Shruti was born on October 9, 1986, in Vadodara, Gujarat. The actress has been married to Marathi actor and producer Gaurav Ghatnekar since 2016. He is known for movies like Tuesday and Veergati even featuring alongside Shruti in Tujhi Majhi Lovestory.

Advertisement

About Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role is an action thriller directed by Koratala Siva in his second collaboration with the actor. The movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Janhvi Kapoor (in her Telugu debut), Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many more in key roles.

The film is slated to release in theaters on September 27, 2024, and recently unveiled a new poster featuring the RRR star in dual looks. Calling it “The Faces Of Fear,” the makers unveiled a deadly poster which surely excites anyone who sees it.

Check out the new poster from Devara: Part 1 feat Jr NTR:

Moreover, on Saif Ali Khan’s birthday earlier this month, the makers also dropped a special teaser for his character, Bhaira. The actor put on his devilish avatar and unleashed havoc in his teaser, making fans wonder what will happen when he locks horns with Jr NTR.

Advertisement

Watch Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira in Devara: Part 1:

ALSO READ: Mass re-release: Fans recreate THIS iconic scene from Nagarjuna Akkinenni, Jyotika's film in theaters; Watch