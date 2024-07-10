9 years of Baahubali The Beginning: Tamannaah Bhatia shares BTS of iconic scenes with Prabhas; Samantha comments

The blockbuster film that changed the dynamics of Indian cinema forever, Baahubali: The Beginning has completed 9 years since it was released. On the special occasion, the lead actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a series of behind-the-scenes still pictures from the sets of SS Rajamouli’s film on Instagram today (July 10).

Baahubali: The Beginning turns 9:Tamannaah Bhatia pens emotional note

It's been 9 years since the record-breaking SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali: The Beginning was released in the theatres. The blockbuster film features Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. On the special occasion of Baahubali's 9th anniversary, Tamannaah who plays the role of Avantika in the film shared unseen pictures from the sets.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “9 years ago, my dream of working with @ssrajamouli sir became a reality. Being a part of this movie alongside the amazing cast and crew was not only fun but also a major learning experience!”

Further, Ms Bhatia said that she will cherish the privilege of being part of the magnificent film franchise and will always be thankful to the audience for all the love.

In the series of 8 photos shared by the Aranmanai 4 actor, the highlight has to be the candid picture featuring Tamanaah Bhatia with the rebel star Prabhas. The duo looked lovely and fully in the character in the behind-the-scene picture.

In yet another picture, we can see how a visually delightful scene from the film was shot inside the studio, in front of a green screen. Further, Tamanaah has shared pictures showcasing various looks that she adorned in the Baahubali film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu comments on Tamanaah's post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented on the post and wrote, “My Beauty (sic)." This sweet gesture by the Kushi actress has won millions of hearts especially because of the popular industry myth that two contemporary actresses can never be friends. Check out Samantha's adorable comment below!

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali Francise

It is not wrong to say that SS Rajamouli's most successful two-part franchise, Baahubali changed the way people across the nation and globe looked at Indian cinema. The first part was released in 2015 and the second in 2017, titled, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion respectively. The films were helmed by SS Rajamouli and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works.

