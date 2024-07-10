Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin shares UNSEEN pic from Shobana's look test for Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer

Kalki 2898 AD has undoubtedly been the talk of the town ever since it was released in theaters. And lately, director Nag Ashwin has been sharing several unseen pictures from the sets on his social media. On a similar note, he shared a BTS pic from Shobana’s look test on his Instagram today (July 10).

Nag Ashwin shares a BTS pic from Shobana’s look test; check out

Overwhelmed with the immense love and appreciation for Kalki 2898 AD, the talented filmmaker Nag Ashwin has been sharing some behind-the-scenes moments on his social media accounts lately.

Similarly, the Mahanati director took to his Instagram to drop a picture from legendary actress and dancer Shobana’s look test for the film. The picture features her feet adorned with a pair of silver anklets.

Check out the picture below:

Sharing the picture, Nag Ashwin wrote, “First pic during the look test of my all-time fav @shobana_danseuse #mariam (sic).”

The Manichitrathazhu actress is seen in Kalki 2898 AD, playing the character of Mariam. The Shambhala's leader, Mariam is also among the ones whose aim is to protect Sumathi from all evil eyes. Although Shobana’s screen time was less in the film, she captivated the audience with her exceptional performance within a short time.

Who is Shobana?

For the unversed, Shobana is a legendary Malayalam actress and a talented classical dancer. She has acted in several blockbuster films in the 80s and 90s. The actress has enjoyed phenomenal success with iconic movies like Manichitrathazhu, Thalapathi, Nadodikattu, and Thenmavin Kombath.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a multi-starrer sci-fi film released on June 27, 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the epic sci-fi features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles in a sci-fi dystopian movie.

Actors like Shobana, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, and Anna Ben are seen in supporting roles in the film. Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, and Dulquer Salmaan have special cameos in Kalki 2898 AD.

Set in 2898 AD, the film tells the story of the last remaining city on Earth. The film has been running successfully in theaters and setting new records at the box office.

