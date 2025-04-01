Tamannaah Bhatia dances like no one's watching as she hosts her Mata Ki Chowki for Navratri 2025; Rasha Thadani joins

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently grabbed headlines after we broke the news of her split with Vijay Varma, hosted a Mata Ki Chowki at her home during Navratri 2025. Adding to the festive spirit, her close friend Rasha Thadani joined in, and the two were seen dancing together, making the celebration even more special.

In a simple yet classy pink suit with a no-makeup look, Tamannaah was effortlessly graceful at her Mata Ki Chowki celebration during Navratri. Her bun, decorated with a beautiful white gajra, perfectly complemented her traditional appearance.

Amid the spiritual festivities, the Stree 2 actress’ close friend and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani also joined in the celebration. The two were seen dancing together in full energy mode, while Tamannaah Bhatia also performed aarti, deeply immersed in the devotion of the occasion.

Singer Preety Tandon Pathania, who performed at the event, shared several clips on social media, offering a glimpse of the energetic and spiritual atmosphere. The gathering was filled with love and celebration, with Tamannaah and her loved ones dancing to devotional songs and enjoying every moment of the Navratri spirit.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have reportedly parted ways and it came as a shock to all their fans. Earlier, in a conversation with IANS, the actress shared that she is content with her personal choices and values privacy. She expressed her comfort with her life and how she shares only what feels right.

Tamannaah also spoke about embracing public attention, recalling how a bystander once asked if posing for photos ever tires her. Tamannaah explained that being in the spotlight was her decision, and she enjoys meaningful interactions with fans and strangers alike.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma first met in 2022 and then teamed up for Lust Stories 2. The duo have now ended their relationship. A source close to the couple shared with Pinkvilla that they parted ways weeks ago but intend to remain good friends.

